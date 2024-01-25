Proton Pass Plus cuts its annual prices down to just $1.99 a month for its password manager

The password manager Proton Pass has become a popular way for millions of people to create strong and unique passwords for their various online accounts and services while also keeping them safe and encrypted. Today, the company announced that it will offer a permanent price cut on its own Proton Pass Plus service, which offers extra features for password manager users.

Starting today, the price of Proton Pass Plus will go down from $3.99 a month to just $1.99 a month, when paid annually. That means one year of Proton Pass Plus will cost only $23.88.

In its email press release announcing the news, the company stated it was able to cut down prices for the service because of the "swift adoption of Proton Pass and the rapid growth of the paid Proton Pass user base." It added:

With more and more people using Proton Pass, we had to focus on optimizing our architecture and infrastructure to better handle the ever-increasing load. As a result, we managed to reduce our server cost per account, allowing us to decrease prices. We can scale down costs faster because we own and operate all our server infrastructure unlike most other password managers, which rely on third-party cloud service providers such as Amazon Web Services (AWS).

The new lower price is available for both current and new subscribers. Current Proton Pass Plus users will get an email from the company on how they can switch to the new price. People who get the Proton Pass Plus service will get the following features:

Unlimited logins and notes

Unlimited devices

Unlimited hide-my-email aliases

Integrated 2FA authenticator

Organize items with multiple vaults

Proton Sentinel program

Vault sharing (up to 10 people)

Proton Pass first launched in June 2023. The open-source password manager not only generates and stores strong passwords safely, but users can also save other sensitive information like credit card numbers, addresses, and more on its encrypted servers. It also can create random email addresses for online service signups for an extra level of security. In addition, you can safely share your passwords with others.

Proton Pass is available as an app for Android, iPhone, and iPad devices, and it's also available for Chrome, Edge, Firefox and Brave browsers via extensions. You can also access it on Proton's website.