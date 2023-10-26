Proton Pass adds secure password sharing features with end-to-end encryption

When a lot of people think of password sharing, they think about how streaming services like Netflix are Disney+ are cracking down on that practice in order to boost their subscriber numbers. However, sometimes it might be necessary to share an online account with a family member, a friend, or even a co-worker.

Today, Proton, the company known for its secure online software products, announced a new feature for its Proton Pass password manager that officially launched early this year. It adds a way for users to safely share their online accounts with others.

The Proton Pass password manager already uses end-to-end encryption to store a person's login and passwords. The new feature lets those same users type in an email account of a person so they can also access their vault of stored accounts and passwords. It also allows for sharing of credit card numbers, private notes, and more.

Proton states:

Sharing passwords with family and friends makes everyday life more convenient. When used in your workplace, you can speed up collaboration, control access to sensitive information, and improve productivity. You can share with anyone, even if they don’t have a Proton Pass account yet. When they receive the invitation, they will be able to create a new account and access the shared vault with just two clicks.

If you have a free Proton Pass subscription, you can share your vault with up to two others for no additional cost. If you paid for a Proton Pass Plus subscription, which normally costs $3.99 a month, you can share up to 20 password vaults with up to nine people per vault.

Best of all, from now until the end of October, Proton has a special offer. All new Proton Pass members can sign up for Proton Pass Plus for free for 12 months.