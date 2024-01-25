Get this Samsung 77-inch OLED smart TV for $1,300 off for a new all-time low price now

We have already mentioned that this is one of the best times of the year to buy a new TV, in the lead up to the "Big Game". That even includes the more expensive smart TVs with more advanced OLED displays. Right now, you can get a big OLED living room TV from Samsung for a new all-time low price at Amazon.

At the moment, the 77-inch Samsung OLED 4K S90C Series smart TV is priced down to $2,297.99. That's a big $1,300 discount from its $3,597.99 MSRP.

This 2023 Samsung OLED TV has a resolution of 3,840 x 2,160, and a normal 120Hz refresh rate, although with its Game Motion Plus tech the refresh rate can go up to 144Hz for PC gaming. It also includes both Samsung's smart TV OS and its Gaming Hub where you can stream and play games on cloud services like Microsoft's Xbox Cloud Gaming, NVIDIA GeForce NOW, and Amazon Luna.

Samsung has some of the best OLED display technology in its TVs, with deep blacks and vivid color, along with HDR10+ support. It also has an onboard ‎Neural Quantum Processor that's designed to upscale HD video up to 4K.

The TV also includes four HDMI ports so you can connect a soundbar, a game console, a PC or more external devices. It also comes with a solar powered remote so you will never have to worry about trading out batteries or even connecting it to a USB charging cable.

This Amazon deal is U.S. specific, and not available in other regions unless specified.

Make sure you also browse through Amazon US, Amazon UK and Newegg US to find some other great tech deals. That includes a 55-inch Hisense Mini-LED TV for just $698, and a huge 98-inch TCL TV for $1,999.99, or $2,000 off its normal price.

Also check the Deals section of our articles to see if there's anything we've posted in the past few days that could be of interest.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.