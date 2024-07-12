Proton Pass now lets you securely share passwords with anyone

Proton Pass, a popular password manager from the company known for its privacy-focused solutions, today is getting a new feature that should make it much easier to share passwords with any user, even if they do not use Proton Pass. Dubbed "Secure Links," the feature will be available on all supported platforms within a few days.

Proton Pass already has password-sharing capabilities, but they only work between existing Proton Pass users. The idea behind Proton Pass Secure Links is to give customers the ability to share passwords with anyone.

Secure Links in Proton Pass work the following way: The user generates a link to share a stored item and sets an expiration period between 1 hour and 30 days. They can also specify how many times a single item can be viewed. Upon clicking, a Secure Link opens the default browser and provides access to everything stored in the item. That includes notes, security questions, and other additional fields. And if the sender updates the item, its shared Secure Link will get new details automatically—no need to create a new one.

Proton stresses that it never "sees" full URLs and thus cannot access shared items. After sharing a link, users can track them in a new section of Proton Pass, revoke them, and perform other actions.

In addition to Secure Links, Proton is launching the Extra Password feature, which, as the name implies, is an additional password for Proton Pass.

Although Proton Pass is available for free, Secure Links is a premium feature that requires a Pass Plus plan (and above). If you are interested in giving it a try, there is a new promo that lets you get one year of Proton Pass Plus for $12/year. The offer is valid for new subscribers only.

You can learn more about Proton Pass Secure Links in a post on the official blog.