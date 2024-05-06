QuakeCon 2024 announced for August 8-11; will it be used to officially reveal Quake 6?

One of the biggest LAN parties in the US, QuakeCon, is coming back for its 2024 edition. Bethesda Softworks and id Software announced today they will hold the 2024 edition of QuakeCon at the Gaylord Texan Resort and Convention Center in Grapevine, Texas, from August 8-11.

Last year's QuakeCon was the first in-person event in three years. It was also the first time QuakeCon started charging everyone who wanted to attend (previous events had free ticket options). This year, QuakeCon 2024 will have a cheaper $15 ticket for anyone who does not want to bring their PC to the BYOC (Bring Your Own Computer) area. Those ticket holders can still tour the BYOC area, sign up for tournaments, play in the show's tabletop rooms, and participate in other activities.

BYOC ticket spots will cost $75, and for $200, you can get express check-in privileges. Registrations for all those tickets begin May 21. However, starting today, you can sign up to be picked in a lottery for a way to buy a $400 ticket. If you get picked and pay for the ticket, you will get a bigger BYOC table, pre-selected check-in, a special apparel item and mug, a loner game chair, and a free QuakeCon ticket for a companion.

Last year, id Software and Bethesda released a new and enhanced version of Quake II as part of QuakeCon. This year, it's possible we could get the official reveal of an all-new Quake game in the series. In January, as part of the Indiana Jones and the Great Circle game reveal from Bethesda, MachineGames, and Microsoft, the video showed a whiteboard at MachineGames's offices that clearly indicates the Quake symbol along with "AKE 6." QuakeCon would certainly be the best event to officially reveal a new Quake game.