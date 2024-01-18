Indiana Jones and the Great Circle is confirmed for a 2024 release for Xbox and PC

During the Xbox Developer_Direct event today, we got the first big details on the Indiana Jones game that was first announced over three years ago. Indiana Jones and the Great Circle will be a single-player first-person game, with some third-person elements, from Bethesda Softworks and Microsoft's developer MachineGames.

The game will be set in between the movies Raiders of the Lost Ark and Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade. Players will take control of Dr. Jones as he tries to solve a great global-spanning archaeological mystery that involves traveling to Egypt, the Himalayas, and more. And, yes, Indy will have to fight some Nazis along the way.

The game will mostly be played in a first-person viewpoint as Indy will have to fight enemies with his revolver and his trademark bullwhip. The game will switch to a third-person viewpoint during cinematic cut scenes, or when Indy has to climb a pipe on the side of a wall or a similar type of encounter.

It would not be an Indiana Jones adventure if there were not any puzzles to solve or traps to avoid. Machine Games says that players will have the chance to solve some puzzles that won't be a part of the main storyline.

One big question is who is handling the voice of Indy in the game. Based on the new gameplay trailer, it looks like the Indiana Jones character model has the likeness of Harrison Ford, who has played the character in five films, but Microsoft and Bethesda have not confirmed if Ford is also voicing Indy as well. If he isn't the voice of Indy in the gameplay trailer is a solid soundalike for Ford.

The game is due sometime later in 2024 for the Xbox Series X|S consoles and PC and it will also be available on Xbox Game Pass.