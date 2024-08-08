QuakeCon 2024 News: Doom Eternal PC mod support; Doom Anthology release and more

QuakeCon 2024 is underway, and during the live stream of the opening event on Bethesda's Twitch channel, id Software announced a number of Doom-related items that are now available or are in the works soon.

The leak about the new Doom and Doom II collection, with a new single-player episode, support for cross-player multiplayer and 16-player online feature, leaked out a few hours ago. However, id Software also announced that the latest game in the series, Doom Eternal, is finally getting official mod tools for the PC version via Steam.

This initial release will be made available via a beta version, and it will be the same tools that id Software used to make the game. Therefore, don't expect these mod tools to be for the beginning mod maker. However, it's still cool that id is finally offering official dev tools to the general public. You can learn more about this release at this Xbox Wire post.

Another thing that was revealed today was Doom Anthology. This will be a collection of Doom, Doom II, Doom 64, Doom 3, Doom (2016), and Doom Eternal Deluxe Edition in one package. The games will be made available in a Steelbook package and it will include a replica of the classic BFG weapon model, with a stand and LED lights. It will be released October 22 for r Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 Nintendo Switch, and PC.

The new. The improved. The DEFINITIVE DOOM SNES experience!



🔥All 4 DOOM episodes, including Thy Flesh Consumed

🔥Added circle-strafe

🔥Performance improvements

🔥Monster respawning on Nightmare difficulty

🔥Level codes

🔥Rumble support via an all-new controller!#QuakeCon pic.twitter.com/ylaYZ8JbMg — Limited Run Games (@LimitedRunGames) August 8, 2024

Also, Limited Run Games will release a new version of the original Doom made for the Super Nintendo System console in 2025. The company's X account reveals that it will include extra features not available on the original SNES version, including circle strafing and more.

Finally, there are online reports that id showed off new footage of Doom: The Dark Ages to people at QuakeCon but not on the live stream. That game is due in 2025.