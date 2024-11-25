Raspberry Pi announces the Pico 2 W, a wireless-enabled microcontroller board

Raspberry Pi today announced the new Pico 2 W, a wireless-enabled variant of the Pico 2. The Pico 2 W features the tried and tested wireless modem from the original Pico W and the new RP2350 microcontroller. Even with wireless support, this new microcontroller is priced at just $7.

The RP2350 microcontroller comes with faster cores, double the memory, floating-point support, on-chip OTP, better power consumption, and an improved security model built around Arm's TrustZone for Cortex-M.

The RP2350 features a unique dual-core, dual-architecture design. Developers can choose between a pair of Arm Cortex-M33 cores and a pair of open-hardware Hazard3 cores, allowing them to explore the RISC-V architecture in a stable environment.

The onboard CYW43439 Infineon modem supports 2.4GHz 802.11n wireless LAN and Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity. It also supports both C and MicroPython libraries.

Pico 2 W specifications:

Dual Arm Cortex-M33 or dual Hazard3 RISC-V processors @ 150MHz

520 KB on-chip SRAM

2.4GHz 802.11n wireless LAN and Bluetooth 5.2

Software- and hardware-compatible with Raspberry Pi Pico 1

Drag-and-drop programming using mass storage over USB

Castellated module allows soldering directly to carrier boards

2 × UART

2 × SPI controllers

2 × I2C controllers

24 × PWM channels

3 x ADC channels

1 × USB 1.1 controller and PHY, with host and device support

12 × PIO state machines

Operating temperature -20°C to +85°C

Supported input voltage 1.8–5.5V DC

Raspberry Pi confirmed that the Pico 2 series will remain in production until at least January 2040. With wireless support, the Raspberry Pi Pico 2 W will be an ideal microcontroller board for enthusiasts and professional developers. Its affordability and extensive features make it a compelling choice for a wide range of projects. You can order it here from Raspberry Pi for $7.