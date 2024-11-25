Raspberry Pi announces the Pico 2 W, a wireless-enabled microcontroller board

Raspberry Pi today announced the new Pico 2 W, a wireless-enabled variant of the Pico 2. The Pico 2 W features the tried and tested wireless modem from the original Pico W and the new RP2350 microcontroller. Even with wireless support, this new microcontroller is priced at just $7.
The RP2350 microcontroller comes with faster cores, double the memory, floating-point support, on-chip OTP, better power consumption, and an improved security model built around Arm's TrustZone for Cortex-M.
The RP2350 features a unique dual-core, dual-architecture design. Developers can choose between a pair of Arm Cortex-M33 cores and a pair of open-hardware Hazard3 cores, allowing them to explore the RISC-V architecture in a stable environment.
The onboard CYW43439 Infineon modem supports 2.4GHz 802.11n wireless LAN and Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity. It also supports both C and MicroPython libraries.
Pico 2 W specifications:
- Dual Arm Cortex-M33 or dual Hazard3 RISC-V processors @ 150MHz
- 520 KB on-chip SRAM
- 2.4GHz 802.11n wireless LAN and Bluetooth 5.2
- Software- and hardware-compatible with Raspberry Pi Pico 1
- Drag-and-drop programming using mass storage over USB
- Castellated module allows soldering directly to carrier boards
- 2 × UART
- 2 × SPI controllers
- 2 × I2C controllers
- 24 × PWM channels
- 3 x ADC channels
- 1 × USB 1.1 controller and PHY, with host and device support
- 12 × PIO state machines
- Operating temperature -20°C to +85°C
- Supported input voltage 1.8–5.5V DC
Raspberry Pi confirmed that the Pico 2 series will remain in production until at least January 2040. With wireless support, the Raspberry Pi Pico 2 W will be an ideal microcontroller board for enthusiasts and professional developers. Its affordability and extensive features make it a compelling choice for a wide range of projects. You can order it here from Raspberry Pi for $7.
