Raspberry Pi announces the Pico 2 W, a wireless-enabled microcontroller board

Raspberry Pi Pico 2 W

Raspberry Pi today announced the new Pico 2 W, a wireless-enabled variant of the Pico 2. The Pico 2 W features the tried and tested wireless modem from the original Pico W and the new RP2350 microcontroller. Even with wireless support, this new microcontroller is priced at just $7.

The RP2350 microcontroller comes with faster cores, double the memory, floating-point support, on-chip OTP, better power consumption, and an improved security model built around Arm's TrustZone for Cortex-M.

The RP2350 features a unique dual-core, dual-architecture design. Developers can choose between a pair of Arm Cortex-M33 cores and a pair of open-hardware Hazard3 cores, allowing them to explore the RISC-V architecture in a stable environment.

The onboard CYW43439 Infineon modem supports 2.4GHz 802.11n wireless LAN and Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity. It also supports both C and MicroPython libraries.

Pico 2 W specifications:

  • Dual Arm Cortex-M33 or dual Hazard3 RISC-V processors @ 150MHz
  • 520 KB on-chip SRAM
  • 2.4GHz 802.11n wireless LAN and Bluetooth 5.2
  • Software- and hardware-compatible with Raspberry Pi Pico 1
  • Drag-and-drop programming using mass storage over USB
  • Castellated module allows soldering directly to carrier boards
  • 2 × UART
  • 2 × SPI controllers
  • 2 × I2C controllers
  • 24 × PWM channels
  • 3 x ADC channels
  • 1 × USB 1.1 controller and PHY, with host and device support
  • 12 × PIO state machines
  • Operating temperature -20°C to +85°C
  • Supported input voltage 1.8–5.5V DC

Raspberry Pi confirmed that the Pico 2 series will remain in production until at least January 2040. With wireless support, the Raspberry Pi Pico 2 W will be an ideal microcontroller board for enthusiasts and professional developers. Its affordability and extensive features make it a compelling choice for a wide range of projects. You can order it here from Raspberry Pi for $7.

