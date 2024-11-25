Nothing Phone (3) may have just been spotted with Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chip

Evidence of what is purportedly the successor to the Nothing Phone (2), likely to be named the Phone (3), has made an appearance on Geekbench. Nothing launched Phone (2) in 2023, and a follow-up has been anticipated since then.

The alleged Nothing Phone (3) was spotted on Geekbench, reportedly powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 processor. This new Nothing phone appeared with model number A059 and scored 1,149 on the single-core and 2,813 on the multi-core performance test. The listing indicates that the test model is running Android 15, and it is expected to run Nothing OS 3.0 layered on top when it officially launches.

Although the processor's name is not mentioned, it has a prime core clocking at 2.5GHz, three performance cores at 2.4GHz, and four efficiency cores at 1.8GHz. It is speculated to be the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 processor because the chipset is mentioned in the listing to be equipped with Volcano motherboard, Walt governor, and Adreno 810 GPU.

Some reports also claim that Nothing could launch the Phone (3) in two variants—a standard and a Plus model and the phone spotted on Geekbench could be the base Nothing Phone (3) since the Phone (2) comes with Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC with the prime core with a clock speed of 3.0 GHz. The device seen on Geekbench also packs 8GB of RAM, with the "Plus" model expected to offer more RAM.

Two mysterious phones were spotted in September on the IMEI database with model numbers A059 and A059P, with the "P" at the end of the second model number suggesting it could stand for the "Plus" variant. This is based on the fact that the Nothing Phone (2a) comes with model number A142 and the Nothing Phone (2a) Plus has A142P.

While no image or render of the phone has popped up as of yet, Nothing CEO Carl Pei, in a post on social media platform X back in May, teased a phone with an "Action button," fueling speculation it could be the Phone (3). Additionally, the phone was also teased in the Nothing Ear Open launch video in September.

Source and image: 91Mobiles