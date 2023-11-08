Rockstar announces first GTA 6 trailer will be released in December

Grand Theft Auto 6 has been one of the most anticipated games, with rumors of the game dating back to 2015. Earlier today, we reported that Rockstar Games might announce GTA 6 later this week and a trailer to follow soon. In a surprise move, the developer has announced that it will give fans their first official look at Grand Theft Auto 6 with a trailer to be released this December.

In a post on the X (formerly Twitter) today, Rockstar confirmed long-standing rumors that it plans to share an initial trailer for "next GTA" next month. While Rockstar didn't provide full details on the game, it expressed excitement "to let you know that in early December, we will release the first trailer for the next Grand Theft Auto."

We are very excited to let you know that in early December, we will release the first trailer for the next Grand Theft Auto. We look forward to many more years of sharing these experiences with all of you.



Thank you,

Sam Houser — Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) November 8, 2023

The timing lines up with the 25th anniversary of Rockstar's founding in December 1998, suggesting the trailer could potentially drop on that date. However, Rockstar did not specify a concrete reveal date. Industry insiders have pointed to The Game Awards on December 7 as a likely event for the debut, given Rockstar's past appearances at the show.

GTA 6 has been shrouded in secrecy for years since work began following 2013's record-breaking GTA 5. In an investor call earlier this year, Take-Two Interactive, the parent company of Rockstar Games, noted that it expects record sales levels next year, hinting that the game may officially launch next year.

Previously, minor details emerged in leaks and reports, but this will mark the first official confirmation of the game directly from Rockstar.