New rumour claims that Rockstar may announce GTA 6 later this week, trailer to follow soon

Grand Theft Auto 6 has been one of the most anticipated games with rumours of the game dating back to 2015. Unfortunately, we have not officially heard a lot from Rockstar Games apart from a brief press release in 2022 noting that the "next entry in the Grand Theft Auto series is well underway".

However, this may change as a report from Bloomberg (Paywall) claims that Rockstar is gearing up to officially announce GTA 6 later this week. Furthermore, the company plans to release the first trailer to mark its 25th anniversary next month.

The company plans to then publish a trailer for Grand Theft Auto VI next month to celebrate Rockstar’s 25th anniversary, said the people, who asked to not be identified because they weren’t authorized to speak publicly. A spokesperson for Rockstar didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment sent after business hours.

There have been a lot of leaks lately surrounding Grand Theft Auto 6. In September 2022, a massive leak gave a quick peek at the upcoming video game. This included about 90 gameplay clips showcasing the game and the mechanics as well as the storyline. Rockstar Games later confirmed that it was hacked but noted that the development of GTA 6 would be unaffected. The hacker was later arrested following the investigation.

GTA 6 will be the successor to the GTA 5 which was announced back in 2013 and has sold over 185 million copies, making it one of the most successful video games in the history. With the announcement of GTA 6 on the horizon, it is safe to assume that Rockstar Games expects a huge boost in revenues. In an investor call earlier this year, Take-Two interactive, parent company of Rockstar Games noted that it expects record levels of sales next year, hinting that the game may officially launch next year.