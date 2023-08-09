GTA 6 might be coming soon as publisher expects "record levels" of sales next year

Rockstar Games' next Grand Theft Auto entry is easily one of the most highly anticipated games of this generation, and while we've known it's in development for some time now, a launch window is yet to materialize. However, publisher Take-Two has given a hint at a possible schedule during an investor call.

"We are confident that the actions our teams are taking this year are preparing us for a strong trajectory of growth." said Take-Two's chief financial officer Lainie Goldstein during the call. "Through our collective efforts, we continue to believe that we are positioning our business for a significant inflection point in fiscal 2025 that will culminate in us delivering new record levels of operating performance next year and beyond,"

That "significant inflection point" Goldstein mentions may be the release of Grand Theft Auto 6, which makes sense as to why Take-Two is expecting a massive injection of cash. The company's coming financial year lasts from April 2024 to March 2025, giving fans at least a tentative window to look forward to. There won't be any big screen adaptations to make the wait easier either.

Other than confirming in 2022 that the next entry is in development, Rockstar Games has not shared any details about the highly-anticipated title.

The studio also suffered a major data breach last year, with a hacker gaining access to confidential information and in-development footage of the upcoming Grand Theft Auto title. Per the leaks, the game seems to be set in Vice City, and there may be two protagonists this time. Rockstar said the hack did not disrupt its development of projects.

Meanwhile, the studio's 2010-released Red Dead Redemption, plus its Undead Nightmare expansion, is coming to a couple of last-generation platforms soon for the first time. Unfortunately, it doesn't look like any improvements are being made to these new PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch ports.