Rockstar confirms its systems were hacked, says GTA 6 development won't be affected

Rockstar Games has put out an official statement regarding a substantial network intrusion it suffered recently, which had culminated in a hacker gaining access to the studio's confidential information and early footage of the next Grand Theft Auto game.

"We are extremely disappointed to have any details of our next game shared with you all in this way," said Rockstar regarding the leak. "Our work on the next Grand Theft Auto game will continue as planned and we will remain as committed as ever to delivering an experience to you, our players, that truly exceeds your expectations."

Thankfully, it sounds like the breach hasn't hampered the studio's development processes much, as it also said, "at this time, we do not anticipate any disruption to our live services nor any long-term effect on the development of our ongoing projects."

The hacked data began leaking out on Sunday, with the responsible party providing proof of having access to GTA 5 and 6 source code as well as a "testing build" of the latter title. Clips and images of this early in-development version of the game, with plenty of placeholder assets, have been circulating on social media since then. Take-Two Interactive has already begun taking down most of these leaks.

Finishing off the update regarding the situation, Rockstar thanked fans for their support and said it will unveil the next Grand Theft Auto "when it is ready" with a proper introduction.