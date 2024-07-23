Samsung may use MediaTek chipset starting with the Galaxy Tab S10 series

It seems like Samsung has narrowed down the product with which it will start using the MediaTek processor. Notably, after the US variant of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S10+, the global variant of the Galaxy Tab S10+ (model number SM-X926B) has been spotted in the Geekbench listing.

The interesting part is that both the US and global Galaxy Tab S10+ models were spotted on Geekbench with a MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ chipset. Earlier, it was reported that Samsung is working closely with MediaTek and could include its processors in one of its Galaxy products.

This means that the Galaxy Tab S10 series, which includes the Galaxy Tab S10, Galaxy Tab S10+, and Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra, will come with a MediaTek chipset under the hood. According to the Geekbench listing, the global variant of the Galaxy Tab S10+ uses a chipset with the codename GTS10U, which matches the codename of the MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ SoC.

The Dimensity 9300+ chipset is fabricated on TSMC's 4nm process. In the listing, the Galaxy Tab S10+, powered by the Dimensity 9300+ paired with 12GB of RAM and Android 14, managed a single-core score of 2,141 and a multi-core score of 5,533.

MediaTek launched the Dimensity 9300+ to compete with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor. It contains an Immortalis-G720 MC12 GPU with HDR gaming and ray tracing support. Furthermore, it comes with a built-in 5G modem with mmWave and sub-6GHz support.

Samsung Foundry is reportedly facing yield and performance issues with the Exynos chipset, which is why they have turned their heads toward MediaTek chips. We have already seen high-quality renders of the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra, and it follows the previous design tradition.

It was earlier reported that Samsung could launch the Galaxy Tab S10 series sometime at the end of this year by a Samsung South Africa representative, which was later tipped to launch as soon as October.