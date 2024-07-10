Here's when the Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 series may launch

Samsung just took the wraps off the Galaxy Z Flip6, Galaxy Z Fold6, Galaxy Watch7, Galaxy Watch Ultra, Galaxy Buds3 series, and the Galaxy Ring at the Unpacked event. While these devices are gaining their due attention, we did not see the launch of the Galaxy Tab S10 series.

Thankfully, a Samsung South Africa representative has spilled the beans on when we can expect the next-gen Galaxy Tab S10 series. According to a new report, the representative told Android Authority that, "there will be a Tab S10 series." Unfortunately, they couldn't offer any more details about the Galaxy Tab S10 series.

However, the representative added that the Galaxy Tab S10 series would debut sometime before the end of this year. So, if you are in the market for a premium Android tablet, then you won't have to wait until next year.

A previous leak appeared a few days ago, showing us the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra in all its glory. The high-quality renders of the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra suggest that the tablet would measure roughly 326.4 x 208.6 x 5.45mm, similar to the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra.

The renders also suggested that the tablet would feature quad speakers tuned by AKG. The power and volume rockers are located on the right side of the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra. The S-Pen supports magnetic charging, located on the back.

The Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra's renders showcase a dual-camera setup on the back and the front. The tablet is rumored to feature a notch, similar to the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra, according to the renders. The flagship tablet from Samsung is expected to offer an OLED display and S-Pen.

There is a rumor that suggests that the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra could come with a flagship MediaTek Dimensity 9300 chipset, instead of Snapdragon silicon.