Samsung could introduce a price cut for the Galaxy Tab S10+ 512GB variant

Aside from the Galaxy S24 FE, Samsung is also expected to unveil the Galaxy Tab S10 series, which this year won't include the entry-level Galaxy Tab S10 model. Instead, this year, it is rumored that the Galaxy Tab S10 series would include the Galaxy Tab S10+ and the Tab S10 Ultra models.

Multiple leaks have shared that the devices look almost the same as their predecessor. However, the pricing of the Galaxy Tab S10+ may not be similar to last year's Galaxy Tab S9+. According to the latest leak by reliable tipster Roland Quandt on social media platform X, Samsung may introduce a price cut for the Galaxy Tab S10+.

As per the leak, while the price of the Galaxy Tab S10+ 256GB variant is tipped to remain $999, the same as the Galaxy Tab S9+. The difference is with the 512GB variant, which is now rumored to be priced at $1,119, down from $1,199 from last year's Galaxy Tab S9+ 512GB variant.

Galaxy Tab S10+ 256GB: 999 USD

Galaxy Tab S10+ 512GB: 1119 USD — Roland Quandt (@rquandt) September 9, 2024

That's a drop of $80 for the new tablet for the same storage variant. However, it is unclear if Samsung will introduce similar price cuts for the other 512GB models in the Galaxy Tab S10 series, specifically for the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra.

Recently, a high-quality render of the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra was leaked giving us allegedly our best look at the device. The device appears to be featuring a similar notch on the display to house the dual-camera setup. The rear of the tablet is shown to have a vertical dual-camera setup and a USB-C port at the bottom with magnetic pins on either side of the port.

According to FCC certification, both the Galaxy Tab S10+ and Tab S10 Ultra are expected to support 45W fast charging and could be powered by a MediaTek chipset, possibly the Dimensity 9300+ SoC. The Galaxy Tab S10+ could be paired with 12GB of RAM.