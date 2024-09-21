Leaked images of the Galaxy Tab S10+ and S10 Ultra keyboard reveal a dedicated AI key

Samsung is expected to unveil its flagship tablet series, the Galaxy Tab S10, on September 25. The company has already opened the pre-reservation window in India. This year, Samsung is anticipated to launch only the Galaxy Tab S10+ and Tab S10 Ultra models and skip the entry-level Galaxy Tab S10.

Recently, some images of the Galaxy Tab S10 series keyboard covers suggest that they will be getting a dedicated "AI" key. The images show that the "AI" key on the keyboard covers of the Galaxy Tab S10 Plus and S10 Ultra models is included in both the standard and the slim versions, which doesn't feature a trackpad.

The new "AI" key can be seen to the right of the "Alt Gr" key in the lower-right part of the keyboard. It replaces the "Lang" key and sports the Galaxy AI symbol. Supposedly, this key will allow users of the Galaxy Tab S10 Plus or S10 Ultra with the keyboard covers to access Galaxy AI features instantly. Notably, the overall design of the keyboard cover is the same as the previous generation and is displayed in two color options: black and white.

Additionally, it was recently leaked that Samsung may introduce a price cut for the Galaxy Tab S10+ 512GB variant. High-quality renders of the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra have also been leaked, showing that the device will rock a notch, similar to the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra.

Both the Galaxy Tab S10 and S10 Ultra have been previously spotted on FCC certification, revealing that both tablets will support 45W fast charging. Based on the Geekbench listing of the Galaxy Tab S10+, Samsung could power its Galaxy Tab S10 series with a MediaTek chipset, possibly the MediaTek Dimensity 9300+.

The tablets will come with Android 14 out of the box, and with the inclusion of the "AI" key in the keyboard cover, they are expected to feature Samsung's arsenal of Galaxy AI features as well.

Source and image: YTECHB