Samsung might choose to add a MediaTek processor in its Galaxy S25 series

We are still far away from the launch of the Galaxy S25 series, but leaks have already started pouring in. Recently, it was leaked that among the Galaxy S25 trio, i.e., the Galaxy S25, the Galaxy S25 Plus, and the Galaxy S25 Ultra, Samsung could bring camera upgrades to the Galaxy S25 Ultra.

It is rumored that three of the four cameras on next year's Galaxy S25 Ultra could see upgrades. A new report by The Financial News out of South Korea has popped up online suggesting that Samsung may power the Galaxy S25 series with a MediaTek chipset. According to the report, this could be true for handsets in some regions.

Until now, Samsung has always released its Galaxy S series with the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon chips in most regions, and some regions have also received the Exynos-powered variants. For instance, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor is inside this year's Galaxy S24 Ultra in all areas and the Galaxy S24 and S24 Plus in some regions.

However, Samsung has also released the Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24 Plus, powered by Exynos 2400 processors, in other parts of the world. According to the latest report, Samsung is purported to use three chips in some combination of the Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25 Plus, and Galaxy S25 Ultra. Reportedly, this could happen because of an increase in the price of Qualcomm Snapdragon flagship chips.

Earlier, it was reported that Samsung could continue to use Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 and Exynos 2500 processors for the upcoming Galaxy S25 series. Interstingly, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo played a spoiled sport as he claimed that Qualcomm could be the sole supplier for the entire Galaxy S25 series. Currently, these are all rumors, and we advise you to take any information with a pinch of salt.