Latest leak suggests Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 launch is not too far away

Recently, a Samsung South Korea representative spilled the beans about the launch of the Galaxy Tab S10 series. The representative confirmed that the Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 series is in the works and may launch sometime by the end of the year.

Unfortunately, there was no specific launch date given by the representative, which kept us all hanging. Thankfully, a fresh leak has popped up on the internet, which at least gives us a hint that the launch may not be too far away.

According to a post by tipster Max Jambor on X, Samsung could launch the Galaxy Tab S10 series sometime in October. Again, the leak doesn't mention a specific launch date, but instead shares the alleged month of Tab S10's launch.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 would include the Galaxy Tab S10, Galaxy Tab S10 Plus, and the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra. Earlier, a leak surfaced on the internet that showcased the upcoming top-of-the-line Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra in all its glory.

The leaked high-quality renders of the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra suggested that the tablet measures roughly 326.4 x 208.6 x 5.45mm, which is similar to its predecessor, the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra. The tablet also showed off the AKG-branded quad speakers for better sound quality.

The power and volume buttons were shown to be located on the right-side frame of the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra, which is a usual design. The S-Pen's magnetic charging slot was located on the back of the tablet.

The Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra's renders showcase a dual-camera setup on the back and the front. The tablet is rumored to feature a notch, similar to the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra. The flagship tablet from Samsung is expected to offer an OLED display and S-Pen and could launch in 12GB and 16GB RAM variants. Samsung may keep the storage options similar to those of the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra.

It is also rumored that the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra could come with a flagship MediaTek Dimensity 9300 chipset instead of Snapdragon silicon. If that happens, then this would be the first flagship tablet from Samsung equipped with MediaTek silicon.