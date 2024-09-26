Leaked Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 video ad confirms key features and design

Samsung has a lot going on recently. After putting up the pre-order page for the Galaxy S24 FE online for US fans, someone also put the pre-order page for the Galaxy Tab S10 series live, which revealed the official pricing of the tablets.

A week ago, the pre-reservation window was also opened for Galaxy Tab S10 fans in India. Amidst all of this, a video ad of the upcoming Galaxy Tab S10 series has been leaked, courtesy of leaker Mystery Lupin on X, which displays all the features and design of the tablets.

The video suggests that the upcoming Galaxy Tab S10 series will not get any major design upgrades compared to the Galaxy Tab S9 series. It is rumored that the company will skip the entry-level Galaxy Tab S10, and will only launch the Tab S10+ and Tab S10 Ultra this year.

The leaked ad focuses on AI features that will be bundled with tablets, which has been a key emphasis for Samsung in 2024. The ad highlights Circle to Search, and Sketch to Image, and also confirms the inclusion of S-Pen inside the box. Furthermore, it also confirms the presence of a dedicated AI button on the official keyboard cases of the Galaxy Tab S10 series, aligning with a previous leak.

The tablet is displayed to feature an IP68 rating, and could also feature "anti-reflective" panels. According to previous leaks, the Galaxy Tab S10+ will start at $999.99 for the 256GB variant, while the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra will start at $1,199.99 for the 256GB model.

Since it is rumored that there will be no entry-level Galaxy Tab S10 this year, this means that the entry point for the Galaxy Tab S10 series starts at $1,000, which is higher than last year's $800 option.