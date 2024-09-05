Samsung rolls out One UI 6.1.1 for Galaxy S24, US and Europe schedules revealed

Samsung has finally started rolling out the One UI 6.1.1 update for the Galaxy S24 series. The update is currently live for Galaxy S24 users in South Korea. Don't get disheartened if you don't reside in South Korea, because Samsung has also officially released a statement regarding the One UI 6.1.1 update schedule for Galaxy S24 series users in the US and European.

Speaking of the One UI 6.1.1 update for the Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24+, and Galaxy S24 Ultra, a South Korean community member by the name "Sombra," shared a screenshot of the update along with its changelog, which lists down all the new features the update brings for the Galaxy S24 series.

The One UI 6.1.1 update for the Galaxy S24 arrives with build S921NKSU3AXH7, for Galaxy S24+ with build S926NKSU3AXH7, and for the Galaxy S24 Ultra with build S928NKSU3AXH7. The update, which is rolling out in Korea weighs roughly 2.9GB in size and carries a September 2024 security patch.

Here is the official changelog of the One UI 6.1.1 update for the Galaxy S24 series:

One UI Update

Galaxy AI

• Turn simple sketches into stunning works of art

- After drawing whatever comes to mind, choose a style and the Galaxy A| will turn it into a stunning work of art.

- The Sketch Conversion feature is available in Samsung Notes, Photo Editor, Air Command, Smart Select, and Edge Panel.

• Portraits with personality

- Transform your photos into unique AI-generated styles.

- You can change not only your own photo but also other people's photos in various ways.

• Complete writing with simple input

- You can write easily with the Samsung Keyboard writing function.

- When you enter a short sentence or keyword, it automatically completes the text in a style appropriate for each situation, such as email or SNS.

• Translate calls across multiple apps

- Real-time interpretation is available not only in the Samsung Phone app, but also in other voice calling apps such as Google Meet, WhatsApp, and KakaoTalk.

- To start interpretation, tap Live Interpretation in the Quick Settings window during a call.

• Translate text in images

- When you translate a webpage on Samsung Internet, you can see all the content at a glance in your language.

- You can understand the entire content at once by translating the text in the image together without having to translate it separately.

• Listening Mode for Interpreting Don’t worry if the other person is speaking in a foreign language.

- Listening mode allows you to interpret the other person's language in real time, such as during a lecture or presentation.

• Record voice and convert text simultaneously in notes

- You can record your voice while taking notes and have it converted directly to text.

- Converted text can be pasted into notes or viewed as a summary.

• Use the summarize and translate feature directly from your PDF files

- You can use the Note Assist feature without converting your PDF file to a note file.

- The translation feature allows you to use your PDF files in a variety of ways.

• Automatically recognizes language when listening to voice recordings

- The recorded language is automatically detected, so it is converted to text right away without having to select the language directly.

- You can edit recorded voice recordings and converted text files by converting them to text.

- You can also select and delete unwanted portions from the recording file.

• Special wallpapers that change depending on the weather and time

- Watch your photos change with the weather and time of day in the Weather & Time wallpaper.

- If it snows or rains in the selected area, the same weather will be reflected in the photo, and the sun rising and setting will also be expressed in the photo.

Create creative images

Live effects that make your photos come alive Do you want to see people or animals in your photos move with life? Try applying live effects to still photos.

• Quickly save and share your videos in instant slow motion

- When watching a video, you can watch certain parts in slow motion,

- You can also save it as a separate clip. When sharing the original video, you can preview the part you saw in slow motion and share it as a separate clip.

• Create stickers and GIFs in various styles

- Create fun stickers or GIFs using photos taken with Motion Photo.

- Long press on a person or object to automatically separate the background and make it into a sticker or GIF.

- Express your emotions with stickers and GIFs of various styles and share them with others.

• Quickly cut out only the necessary parts

- If there's a person or object you want to cut out from a photo, just long-press on it without any complicated editing process.

- You can select just one subject or multiple subjects at once.

- The cut out parts can be made into stickers or pasted directly onto the desired location.

The beginning of a healthy daily life

• Get personalized insights for your health

- Get help managing your health with new wellness tips from Samsung Health. Analyze important health indicators and trends, such as exercise, sleep, and diet, to better understand the condition of your body.

- Achieve your health goals more easily with a variety of health information and encouraging messages.

• Find a balance between activity and rest

- Check your daily condition with your energy score and plan a healthy day.

- It analyzes your sleep activity, heart rate, etc. to provide a score that makes it easy to understand your current condition.

- If your energy score is low, get plenty of rest, and if your score is high, try to set a new record for your favorite exercise.

- Get one step closer to a healthy life with personalized insights and motivation from Galaxy AI.

• Sophisticated and smart sleep monitoring

- To more accurately analyze your sleep quality, we measure more diverse data during sleep, including heart rate, breathing rate, and the actual time it takes to fall asleep.

- Wearing a watch or ring while you sleep can help you manage your sleep more closely.

• Share health data between family members

- Share health data with your family and take good care of each other's health. You can help them practice healthy lifestyle habits by referring to various data such as steps, exercise, and sleep.

- Start with confidence knowing that you can share only the data you want with the people you want, and that you can change or stop sharing at any time.

• Support for personalized exercise routines

- Do you usually do several different exercises at once? Create your own workout routine by combining different exercises.

- When you reach the goal of the previous exercise, you will automatically move on to the next exercise, and you can also add a rest period in between. Once the routine is completed, you can check the results of all the exercises in one place and manage them efficiently.

• Connect a cycling power meter

- Collect more accurate and rich information about cycling exercise.

- Samsung Health now supports connecting power meters attached to your bike.

- A power meter can help you estimate your lactate threshold power (FTP), which is the maximum exercise intensity you can sustain for an hour, and help you improve your performance.