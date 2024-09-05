Vivaldi 6.9 arrives on iOS and Android with unique features for each platform

The browser maker Vivaldi has announced the availability of Vivaldi 6.9 on iOS and Android, with a few unique features for each platform. These updates come just a week after Vivaldi 6.9 launched on the desktop.

On iOS, the update brings the ability to close background tabs from the Tab Bar, finer control of the Address Field, and Supporter Badges. The Android version also gets Supporter Badges and introduces completely revamped Settings.

On iOS, you can now select an option in Settings to show the close button on background tabs. People already like the desktop tabs on mobile, and with the option to add close buttons to all tabs, it feels even more like the desktop experience.

With respect to the finer control in the Address Field, Vivaldi has made it possible to display the whole URL in the Address Field, giving you a clearer view of what pages you're on. There is also an option to disable the quick search engine switching.

On Android, the Settings Menu has been redesigned so that you can find what you're looking for quickly. It has received a visual upgrade, and categories have been reorganized so you can find things where you expect to find them.

Finally, both platforms now feature Supporter Badges in the Sync Settings if you have donated to Vivaldi. This badge is a way for Vivaldi to acknowledge and thank you for your contribution to the project.

In addition to these mobile app updates, the Vivaldi team has also announced a new minor update to the desktop version. It includes security fixes from Chromium upstream and resolves various issues, including several crashes.

What do you think of these updates? Let us know in the comments.

Source: Vivaldi 6.9 for iOS and Vivaldi 6.9 for Android