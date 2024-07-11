Samsung's One UI 6.1.1 shows bigger watermark for AI generated wallpapers and images

Samsung took the wraps off the Galaxy Z Flip6 and the Galaxy Z Fold6 at yesterday's Unpacked event. Both devices have been subtly upgraded and come with the Android 14-based One UI 6.1.1 update out of the box.

AI-generated wallpapers are pretty common these days, where all you need to do is enter a text prompt and describe what kind of wallpaper you want the AI to generate. In response, the AI will use machine learning and its powers to generate images.

Samsung introduced the option to generate AI wallpapers with the launch of Galaxy AI earlier this year with the debut of the Galaxy S24 series. However, with the latest One UI 6.1.1 update, Samsung has added a much bigger watermark to let users know that the wallpaper or image is AI-generated.

Galaxy AI brings a bunch of features for supported Samsung smartphones. One of the features, called "Generative Wallpapers," is powered by Google's AI models. Notably, it is the same feature that was introduced in the Google Pixel 8 last year.

Previously, when generating an AI wallpaper using the "Generative Wallpaper" Galaxy AI feature, Samsung would apply a small watermark using the Galaxy AI logo in the bottom-left corner. It was subtle and less annoying.

The One UI 6.1.1, though, brings big changes, and Samsung has made the icon bigger and has also added the text "AI-generated content" in the bottom corner. As noted by 9To5Google, the new big AI-generated content logo appears on both the inner and outer display of the Galaxy Z Fold6 and presumably applies to the Galaxy Z Flip6 as well.

image via 9To5Google

The text at the bottom is big and may seem a bit annoying, especially if you are using dark-colored wallpapers because the text pops out. While the reason behind this logo update is unknown, it could have been done for the sake of AI image-generation tools that have become more powerful and advanced.

image via 9To5Google

The new Galaxy AI watermark isn't optional and gets applied to images or wallpapers generated using Galaxy AI tools. Also, there is no way to revert to the old watermark style.