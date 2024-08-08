Samsung Galaxy S24's One UI 6.1.1 update may not roll out in August

The One UI 6.1.1 update, which was rumored to be a significant camera update for the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, has reportedly been delayed. IceUniverse in a post on social media platform X, suggested that the One UI 6.1.1 update has been halted due to unforeseen reasons.

Samsung introduced the One UI 6.1.1 update during the second Unpacked event of the year, along with the Galaxy Z Fold6 and Galaxy Z Flip6. According to Samsung's track record, the One UI x.1.1 updates are always reserved for older foldables and tablets.

The One UI 6.1 major update for the Galaxy S24 series based on One UI 6.1.1 has also been delayed.

This has been tested for a long time and has reached the push standard, but I don’t know why it has been delayed.

However, due to the new Galaxy AI features, Samsung was speculated to release the One UI 6.1.1 update with an August patch to Galaxy S-series phones as well. It was rumored that the One UI 6.1.1 update would improve the outdoor camera performance of the Galaxy S24 Ultra.

The Galaxy S24 Ultra often overexposes images, especially when objects like flowers are being captured in bright outdoor lighting conditions. This was supposed to be fixed with the One UI 6.1.1 update. Notably, the update will also address other aspects of the camera to improve overall performance.

Apart from camera improvements, a South Korean Samsung moderator detailed that the Galaxy S24 series would also get features such as Portrait Studio, Sketch to Image, Live Effect, and other Galaxy AI features. Features included with the One UI 6.1.1 which debuted with Galaxy Z Fold6 will also be ported to the Galaxy S24 series.

However, for now, the Galaxy S24 series owners will have to wait for an indefinite time for the One UI 6.1.1 update. Not only has the One UI 6.1.1 update been delayed but there are rumors that the Android 15-based One UI 7's Open Beta program has also been delayed as well. It was expected to commence in the third week of August, but that now seems highly unlikely.