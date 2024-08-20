Sniper Elite: Resistance revealed at Gamescom; will launch in 2025

As part of the pre-show presentation for Gamescom Opening Night Live, Rebellion has announced and dropped a teaser trailer for Sniper Elite: Resistance. This will be the latest game in the Sniper Elite WWII first person shooter series, and Rebellion says this particular game has a story that runs parallel with Sniper Elite 5.

The game will center on Harry Hawker, an agent of the Special Operations Executive (SOE), who is of course trying his best to defeat the Nazi threat. This time, Rebellion says he has found "an insidious new Wunderwaffe" which could be a turning point in the war in the Nazi's favor.

Rebellion adds:

Offering unparalleled sniping mechanics, stealth and tactical third-person combat, Sniper Elite: Resistance turns the attention of the award-winning series towards a hidden war, far from the front lines, deep within the heart of occupied France.

In addition to the sniper "X-Ray Kill Cam) gameplay that's a part of all of the games in this series, Rebellion says we can expect the following features:

Epic standalone campaign

Advanced gunplay physics

New Propaganda Missions

Authentic World War II weapons and customization

Fan favourite Invasion Mode

Tense online multiplayer modes

The game, which is being co-developed by Wushu Studios, is due out sometime in 2025. It's going to launch for Microsoft's Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and the Windows Store for PC, and it will be a Day One release for the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate service. It will also be released for the PC on Steam and Epic Games Store and it's also coming to Sony's PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 consoles.

Rebellion is also working on another game, Atomfall. The post-apocalypse RPG set in the UK is also set for release sometime in 2025 and we should get more info on that title sometime during Gamescom.