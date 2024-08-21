Forza Horizon 5 gets a new 'Hide and Seek' mode and Jordan Luka 3 collaboration

At Gamescom 2024, Turn 10 Studios announced a new content update for Forza Horizon 5. It is a brand-new multiplayer mode inspired by the game's community and content creators. Also, a new Jordan Luka 3 partnership will bring an exclusive car and a racing suit to Forza Horizon 5 and Forza Motorsport.

The new "Hide and Seek" mode tasks a randomly picked player to get to a certain location in a limited time without getting caught by four seekers. "Hiders" can blend with traffic and use the environment to hide in certain areas on their way to the target. Seekers, on the other hand, have to spot the hider and stay as close as possible to fill the "detection meter" and win the round.

Here are the cars that will be available in the Hide and Seek mode:

Hiders Seekers 2012 Jeep Wrangler

2017 Ford F-150 Raptor

2017 Chevrolet Colorado ZR2

2018 Mercedes X Class 2016 BMW M4 GTS

2017 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1

2011 Mercedes SLS AMG

2015 Audi RS6

2008 Mitsubishi Lancer Evo X GSR

2021 Ford Bronco

Each round is split into two four-minute phases. During the first phase, hiders should do their best to remain undercover while seekers try to spot them and lock on their position to fill the detection meter. During the second phase, the game spawns a random zone, giving hiders four minutes to reach it while avoiding seekers.

Hiders and seekers have their special powerups, such as Radar and Ping for detecting hiders and Chase Breakers for hiders to suppress seeker's powerups. Each powerup has a cooldown period, forcing gamers to time their use wisely.

The Hide and Seek mode is coming September 10 to Xbox and PC. It will be a free update available for all users regardless of their game edition. You can read more about it here.