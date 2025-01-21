Sniper Elite: Resistance, Citizen Sleeper 2, Eternal Strands, and more hit Xbox Game Pass

A massive Xbox Game Pass wave has just been announced by Microsoft, and it's carrying everything from newly releasing hit titles as day-one drops to popular indies.

Here are all the games announced for Xbox Game Pass, PC Game Pass, and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members for the rest of the month:

Lonely Mountain: Snow Riders (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S)

(Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) Flock (Console) – January 22

(Console) – January 22 Gigantic: Rampage Edition (Cloud, Console, and PC) – January 22

(Cloud, Console, and PC) – January 22 Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess (Console) – January 22

(Console) – January 22 Magical Delicacy (Console) – January 22

(Console) – January 22 Tchia (Xbox Series X|S) – January 22

(Xbox Series X|S) – January 22 The Case of the Golden Idol (Console) – January 22

(Console) – January 22 Starbound (Cloud and Console) – January 22

(Cloud and Console) – January 22 Eternal Strands (Cloud, Console, and PC) – January 28

(Cloud, Console, and PC) – January 28 Orcs Must Die! Deathtrap (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) – January 28

(Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) – January 28 Shady Part of Me (Cloud, Console, and PC) – January 29

(Cloud, Console, and PC) – January 29 Sniper Elite: Resistance (Cloud, Console, and PC) – January 30

(Cloud, Console, and PC) – January 30 Citizen Sleeper 2: Starward Vector (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) – January 31

(Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) – January 31 Far Cry New Dawn (Cloud, Console, and PC) – February 4

From the bunch Lonely Mountain: Snow Riders, Eternal Strands, Orcs Must Die! Deathtrap, Sniper Elite: Resistance, and Citizen Sleeper 2: Starward Vector are all day-one drops onto Game Pass platforms. This means subscribers will receive access to the titles for no extra cost alongside those who are purchasing the games outright.

At the same time, six games are leaving Game Pass on January 31. They are Anuchard, Broforce Forever, Darkest Dungeon, Death’s Door, Maquette, and Serious Sam: Siberian Mayhem.

Don't forget that Microsoft is also planning to hold its first games showcase this week. The Xbox Developer_Direct is kicking off on Thursday, January 23, at 10 am Pacific time. It's going to show off four upcoming games to Xbox platforms, including DOOM: The Dark Ages, South of Midnight, and Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, alongside a mystery announcement.