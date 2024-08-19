Gamescom Opening Night Live 2024: Here's when and how to watch it and what to expect

Officially, the big Gamescom video game convention and trade show begins on Wednesday, August 21 in Cologne Germany. However, the day before the show begins, the organizers will hold Gamescom Opening Night Live, a live stage show and live streaming event with lots of new video game reveals, trailers, and other surprises.

If you are not in Cologue, you can watch the event live from your home or anywhere you might be. Here's the info on when and how to watch the show, what's already been revealed, and some speculation on what other things might be announced during Gamescom Opening Night Live 2024.

What is Gamescom Opening Night Live?

The event was started in 2019 and since then it has been held every year, even during the Covid-19 pandemic as an online-only event and part of the Gamescom convention and trade show. It typically offers a way for both big and small game developers and publishers to announce new titles, show off new trailers, reveal release dates for games, and more.

When is Gamescom Opening Night Live 2024?

This year, the event will happen on Tuesday, August 20. It will begin at 8 pm in the local Cologne, Germany time zone, which is 11 am Pacific time and 2 pm Eastern time.

How can I watch the event?

The best way to watch the live-streaming version of the event is to go to the Gamescom YouTube channel. You can also watch it on the Gamescom website and on its Twitch channel.

Who is hosting the event?

As he has done since the event started in 2019, Geoff Keighley will be the host and producer for Gamescom Opening Night Live 2024. Keighley handled similar duties for Summer Game Fest earlier this year in June, and he will do so again for the 2024 edition of The Game Awards that will be held in December.

What can we expect to be revealed at Gamescom Opening Night Live 2024?

The event is expected to last approximately two hours and should be packed with a ton of new trailers, game reveals, and more. Keighley has already provided a list of just some of the games that will be shown in some form during the event on his X account.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6

Monster Hunter Wilds

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

Little Nightmares III

DRAGON BALL: Sparking! ZERO

Batman: Arkham Shadow

Dune Awakening

Marvel Rivals

Squid Game: Unleashed

New Game from Tarsier Studios

Sid Meier's CIVILIZATION VII

Kingdom Come Deliverance II

Lost Records: Bloom & Rage

In addition, there have been unconfirmed rumors that Microsoft may announce one of its major first part Xbox and PC games is coming to Sony's PlayStation 5 console. Another recent rumor claims Amazon Prime Video will reveal it has commissioned a new TV series called Secret Level, featuring short movies that will be set in various known video game universes.

Earlier today, Keighley also retweeted an X post from famed video game creator Hideo Kojima, which also seems to suggest there will be an appearance from his next game, Death Stranding 2, at Gamescom Opening Night Live.

Yet another post retweeted by Keighley shows that we may get to see some new gameplay and info from the upcoming Arc Raiders title.

He also posted a live-action teaser trailer with the tagline The Beast Is Coming. We have no idea what this is but it looks very scary. It will be officially revealed at the event.