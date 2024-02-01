Metro Awakening is a prequel story coming to PC VR, Meta Quest, and PSVR

Players will soon be able to return to the post-apocalyptic radioactive wastelands of the Metro universe, but using a new medium. The series is heading into the virtual reality space for the first time, letting players don the iconic gas mask and survival gear to experience a prequel storyline penned by the original book series author. Catch the announcement trailer above.

The story-driven virtual reality exclusive game has Metro series author and creator Dmitry Glukhovsky deeply involved in it as well. The storyline will be a prequel to Metro 2033 written by Glukhovsky, who is also serving as a story and lore consultant. Moreover, series developer 4A Games is not making this entry, as Vertigo Games is taking over the VR development duties.

While the State of Play announcement only had the PlayStation VR2 listed as a platform, publisher Deep Silver has confirmed that the title is coming to PC VR as well as Meta's Quest 2 and Quest 3 hardware and platforms as well.

Players will be stepping into the shoes of Serdar, a doctor who must brave the mutant-infested tunnels under Moscow to reunite with his wife. "As Serdar, you will navigate a complex storyline that tests beliefs in the rational and tempts you to embrace the awakening of the being you are destined to become," says the publisher.

"While armed with some of Metro’s most iconic survival gear, venture into the depths of the subterranean world and feel the panic as you scramble for gas mask filters; experience the pulse-quickening charge of your flickering headlamp in the darkness; and embrace the heart-pounding intensity of combat," the announcement adds.

Metro Awakening doesn't have a solid release date yet, with Deep Silver saying it's coming sometime in 2024. While Vertigo Games takes care of this VR entry, 4A Games is confirmed to be working on the next mainline Metro installment.