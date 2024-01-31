Death Stranding 2: On The Beach gameplay trailer is here, and it's as weird as ever

It was over a year ago that Hideo Kojima announced that his studio is working on a sequel to Death Stranding, continuing Sam Porter Bridges' storyline. Today during the first State of Play of the year, Sony and Kojima Productions unveiled the game's gameplay, showing off almost 10 minutes of dialog and action from Death Stranding 2, which now has the tagline "On The Beach" attached to it.

The weird and wonderful trailer can be seen below, which has space ships coming out of a baby's mouth, a stylish weapon that seems to be made out of an otherworldly electric guitar, a stop-motion companion, and plenty of more uncanny and supernatural enemies, to name a few oddities.

While the UCA (United Cities of America) has been brought together thanks to the actions in the first game, the sequel sees Sam and some of his old friends band together to bring connect outside regions.

"In DEATH STRANDING 2: ON THE BEACH, embark on an inspiring mission of human connection beyond the UCA. Sam—with companions by his side—sets out on a new journey to save humanity from extinction," says the official description from Kojima Productions. "Join them as they traverse a world beset by otherworldly enemies, obstacles and a haunting question: should we have connected? Step by step, legendary game creator Hideo Kojima changes the world once again."

Norman Reedus, Léa Seydoux, and Troy Baker are all returning for the sequel to play their roles, while Elle Fanning, Shioli Kutsuna, and Academy Award-winning film director George Miller are joining them as new faces.

Death Stranding 2 is currently announced only for the PlayStation 5 as an exclusive, with 2025 being targeted as the release window. While the original game eventually received a PC release, it's unclear if the sequel will follow in the same footsteps.