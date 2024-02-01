Here's the Sony PS5 State of Play roundup; new Final Fantasy VII Rebirth event coming Feb 6

Sony's latest State of Play streaming event officially showed off new gameplay from Death Stranding 2: On The Beach and Judas, officially revealed an unnamed action-espionage game from Kojima Productions, a new VR game based on the Metro franchise, and even shadow-dropped a free Silent Hill game.

That's not all that was shown during the event. Here's a roundup of some of the other games that were shown during State of Play. Also, on Feb. 6 at 6:30 pm Eastern time, there will be another State of Play event, this time focusing on just one game: Square Enix's t Final Fantasy VII Rebirth.

There's more State of Play on the way! Tune in next Tuesday, February 6 at 3:30pm PT / 11:30pm GMT for an extended look at Final Fantasy VII Rebirth.



See you next week! pic.twitter.com/ATDvTDGnUL — PlayStation (@PlayStation) January 31, 2024

Helldivers 2 - We got a final trailer before the sci-fi third-person shooter drops for the PS5 and PC Feb. 8, and we also got a glimpse of an upcoming mech vehicle that will be released in a future update:

Dave the Diver - The underwater diving game is coming to both the PS5 and PS4 consoles sometime in April 2024. Oh, and there will be a free Godzilla DLC for the game sometime in May 2024.

Rise of the Ronin - Team Ninja released a new gameplay trailer showing off more of this historical Japan action game. It's due on March 22 and it will be a PS5 exclusive for now.

Sonic X Shadow Generations - Sega officially revealed the publisher's latest Sonic game which will feature remastered 2D and 3D Sonic levels from Sonic Generations and an all-new campaign centering on Shadow the Hedgehog. It's due sometime this fall for both the PS5 and PS4 consoles.

Which game are you most looking forward to playing from this PlayStation lineup?