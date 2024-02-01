Here's another look at Judas, the next game by BioShock creator Ken Levine

Ken Levine is making a habit out of dropping surprise looks at Judas, his newest project since BioShock Infinite from over a decade ago. During the PlayStation State of Play showcase today, another trailer from the hectic sci-fi first-person shooter landed for fans to witness, catch it above.

Developed by Ken Levine's Ghost Story Games (formerly Irrational Games), Judas is set to be the studio's debut entry. It was first announced 2022 with a similarly hectic trailer, but this time around, we get to see some gameplay clips within all the chaos.

BioShock fans should see some familiar signs like elemental powers being used by what looks to be augmented humans, whacky and bloodthirsty machines, as well as a dystopian society to bring down.

"Characters have always been the driving force in every game we’ve ever made*. Whether fighting beneath the ocean to assassinate Andrew Ryan or escaping a city in the sky with Elizabeth, these personalities have always been at the heart of our stories. But what if you could choose between who to befriend and who to stab in the back?" says Ken Levine in a blog post today.

While a release date is still missing, Levine did give a good rundown of the game's setting and how players will fit into the storyline:

"In Judas, we give you a whole new world to explore: the corridors of the Mayflower, a spacefaring city whose citizens are trained to spy on one another and tear each other apart for the slightest offense. Where machines control every aspect of business, art, and government. The ship’s leaders tried to turn you into something you’re not: a model citizen. And you sparked a devastating revolution to tear it all down.

Judas is coming to PC (Steam and Epic Games Store), Xbox Series X|S, and PlayStation 5 platforms.