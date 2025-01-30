Specs Appeal: Here is how Surface Pro 11 for Business compares to Pro 10 and Pro 9

At its special Surface event on January 30, Microsoft announced the Surface Pro 11 for Business and the Surface Laptop 7 for Business. Both devices are now available for preorder, and, as usual, we prepared a detailed spec-by-spec comparison that will help you learn the difference between the new model and two of its predecessors.
The Surface Pro 11 for Business is basically the regular Surface Pro 11 with a few changes and different processors. It has the same design (minus the vivid colors) as the consumer variant and the Surface Pro 10 for Business. The display and dimensions are the same, with the biggest change being the optional OLED configuration with higher brightness and HDR support.
The new model also has Intel's latest Core Series 2 processors with powerful NPUs, which, besides better performance and energy efficiency, enable Copilot+ PC features like Recall, Click To Do, semantic Windows Search, Windows Studio Effects, Live Captions, and more. They also support more modern connectivity standards, such as Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4.
There are some odd changes as well. For one, Microsoft removed the 64GB option, leaving business customers to choose between 16GB and 32GB. Also, there is no more optional 5G connectivity—it is only available in the Surface Laptop 7 for Business, the first Surface Laptop with cellular support, and the Surface Pro 10 for Business.
Finally, the Surface Pro 11 for Business is notably more expensive: it now starts at $1,499 for the base configuration, while the Surface Pro 10 for Business costs $1,199 and up.
Here are key changes summed up in a list:
- OLED configuration
- New Intel Core Ultra Series 2 processors with Intel AI Boost NPUs
- Copilot+ PC with AI-powered features
- Fewer RAM options: only 16GB and 32GB (8GB and 64GB are no longer available)
- Improved battery life
- Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4 support
- Notably more expensive
And here are detailed spec-by-spec comparisons:
|Surface Pro 11 for Business
|Surface Pro 10 for Business
|Surface Pro 9
|Size
|
11.3 x 8.2 x 0.37"
|
11.3 x 8.2 x 0.37"
|
11.3 x 8.2 x 0.37"
|Display
|13" 2,880 x 1,920 Pixel Sense Flow with Adaptive color
LCD / OLED
3:2 aspect ratio
600 nits brightness (SDR)
900 nits brightness (HDR, OLED)
120Hz dynamic refresh rate
1300:1 contrast ratio (LCD)
1M:1 contrast ratio (OLED)
Corning Gorilla Glass 5 with anti-reflective coating
|
13" 2,880 x 1,920 PixelSense Flow display with Adaptive color
3:2 aspect ratio, 600 nits brightness (SDR)
120Hz dynamic refresh rate, 1300:1 contrast ratio
Corning Gorilla Glass 5 with anti-reflective coating
|
13" 2,880 x 1,920 PixelSense Flow display
|CPU
|
Intel Core Ultra 5 236V
|Intel Core 5 Ultra 135U
Intel Core 7 Ultra 165U
|
Intel Core i5-1235U
Microsoft SQ3 ARM processor
|NPU
|Intel AI Boost 40 TOPS
Intel AI Boost 48 TOPS
|No
|NPU (SQ3)
|Copilot+
|Yes
|No
|RAM
|16GB, 32GB LPDDR5x
|8GB, 16GB, 32GB, and 64GB LPDDR5x
|8GB, 16GB, and 32GB LPDDR5
8GB and 16GB LPDDR4x
|Storage
|PCIe 4.0 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB
|128GB, 256Gb, 512GB, and 1TB
|Battery
|- Wh
Up to 14 hours of video playback
Up to 10 hours of "active web usage"
39W charger included
|48 Wh of nominal capacity
Up to 19 hours of "typical use"
39W charger included
|47.7 Wh of nominal capacity
Up to 15.5 hours (Intel) and 19 hours (ARM) of "typical use"
|Ports
|2x USB 4/Thunderbolt 4 Type-C
Surface Connect Port
Surface Pro Keyboard Port
|2x USB 4/Thunderbolt 4 Type-C
Surface Connect Port
Surface Type Cover Port
|Cameras
|1440p front-facing Surface Studio camera with Windows Hello
10.5MP UHD rear-facing camera
|1080p front-facing camera with Windows Hello
10.0MP UHD rear-facing camera
|Sound
|Dual Studio microphones with voice focus
Dual 2W stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos
|Sensors
|Ambient Color Sensor
Accelerometer
Gyroscope
Magnetometer
NFC
|
Ambient Color Sensor
|Network
|Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.3
|Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, and optional 5G (coming later in 2024)
|Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.1, and optional 5G (ARM versions)
|OS
|Windows 11 Pro
|Windows 11 Pro or Windows 10 Pro
|Windows 11 Home
|Colors
|Platinum and Black
|Platinum, Sapphire, Forest, Graphite
|Price
|$1,499+
|$1,199+
|$999+
The Surface Pro 11 for Business will be available on February 18, 2025, alongside the Surface Laptop 7 for Business. You can check out its Specs Appeal article here to learn how the laptop compares to the Surface Laptop 6 for Business and the Surface Laptop 5.
