Specs Appeal: Here is how Surface Pro 11 for Business compares to Pro 10 and Pro 9

At its special Surface event on January 30, Microsoft announced the Surface Pro 11 for Business and the Surface Laptop 7 for Business. Both devices are now available for preorder, and, as usual, we prepared a detailed spec-by-spec comparison that will help you learn the difference between the new model and two of its predecessors.

The Surface Pro 11 for Business is basically the regular Surface Pro 11 with a few changes and different processors. It has the same design (minus the vivid colors) as the consumer variant and the Surface Pro 10 for Business. The display and dimensions are the same, with the biggest change being the optional OLED configuration with higher brightness and HDR support.

"Same, but different."

The new model also has Intel's latest Core Series 2 processors with powerful NPUs, which, besides better performance and energy efficiency, enable Copilot+ PC features like Recall, Click To Do, semantic Windows Search, Windows Studio Effects, Live Captions, and more. They also support more modern connectivity standards, such as Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4.

There are some odd changes as well. For one, Microsoft removed the 64GB option, leaving business customers to choose between 16GB and 32GB. Also, there is no more optional 5G connectivity—it is only available in the Surface Laptop 7 for Business, the first Surface Laptop with cellular support, and the Surface Pro 10 for Business.

Finally, the Surface Pro 11 for Business is notably more expensive: it now starts at $1,499 for the base configuration, while the Surface Pro 10 for Business costs $1,199 and up.

Here are key changes summed up in a list:

OLED configuration

New Intel Core Ultra Series 2 processors with Intel AI Boost NPUs

Copilot+ PC with AI-powered features

Fewer RAM options: only 16GB and 32GB (8GB and 64GB are no longer available)

Improved battery life

Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4 support

Notably more expensive

And here are detailed spec-by-spec comparisons:

Surface Pro 11 for Business Surface Pro 10 for Business Surface Pro 9 Size 11.3 x 8.2 x 0.37"

287 x 209 x 9.3 mm

1.92 lbs (872g) 11.3 x 8.2 x 0.37"

287 x 209 x 9.3 mm

1.95 lbs (885g) 11.3 x 8.2 x 0.37"

287 x 209 x 9.3 mm

1.94 lbs (879g) Display 13" 2,880 x 1,920 Pixel Sense Flow with Adaptive color

LCD / OLED

3:2 aspect ratio

600 nits brightness (SDR)

900 nits brightness (HDR, OLED)

120Hz dynamic refresh rate

1300:1 contrast ratio (LCD)

1M:1 contrast ratio (OLED)

Corning Gorilla Glass 5 with anti-reflective coating 13" 2,880 x 1,920 PixelSense Flow display with Adaptive color

3:2 aspect ratio, 600 nits brightness (SDR)

120Hz dynamic refresh rate, 1300:1 contrast ratio

Corning Gorilla Glass 5 with anti-reflective coating 13" 2,880 x 1,920 PixelSense Flow display

3:2 aspect ratio, 120Hz dynamic refresh rate, 1200:1 contrast ratio

Corning Gorilla Glass 5 CPU Intel Core Ultra 5 236V

Intel Core Ultra 5 238V

Intel Core Ultra 7 266V

Intel Core Ultra 7 268V Intel Core 5 Ultra 135U

Intel Core 7 Ultra 165U Intel Core i5-1235U

Intel Core i7-1255U Microsoft SQ3 ARM processor NPU Intel AI Boost 40 TOPS

Intel AI Boost 48 TOPS No NPU (SQ3) Copilot+ Yes No RAM 16GB, 32GB LPDDR5x 8GB, 16GB, 32GB, and 64GB LPDDR5x 8GB, 16GB, and 32GB LPDDR5

8GB and 16GB LPDDR4x Storage PCIe 4.0 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB 128GB, 256Gb, 512GB, and 1TB Battery - Wh

Up to 14 hours of video playback

Up to 10 hours of "active web usage"

39W charger included 48 Wh of nominal capacity

Up to 19 hours of "typical use"

39W charger included 47.7 Wh of nominal capacity

Up to 15.5 hours (Intel) and 19 hours (ARM) of "typical use" Ports 2x USB 4/Thunderbolt 4 Type-C

Surface Connect Port

Surface Pro Keyboard Port 2x USB 4/Thunderbolt 4 Type-C

Surface Connect Port

Surface Type Cover Port Cameras 1440p front-facing Surface Studio camera with Windows Hello

10.5MP UHD rear-facing camera 1080p front-facing camera with Windows Hello

10.0MP UHD rear-facing camera Sound Dual Studio microphones with voice focus

Dual 2W stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos Sensors Ambient Color Sensor

Accelerometer

Gyroscope

Magnetometer

NFC Ambient Color Sensor

Accelerometer

Gyroscope

Magnetometer Network Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.3 Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, and optional 5G (coming later in 2024) Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.1, and optional 5G (ARM versions) OS Windows 11 Pro Windows 11 Pro or Windows 10 Pro Windows 11 Home Colors Platinum and Black Platinum, Sapphire, Forest, Graphite Price $1,499+ $1,199+ $999+

The Surface Pro 11 for Business will be available on February 18, 2025, alongside the Surface Laptop 7 for Business. You can check out its Specs Appeal article here to learn how the laptop compares to the Surface Laptop 6 for Business and the Surface Laptop 5.