Avowed, Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2, Civ VII and much more get GeForce NOW support in Feb.

Nvidia didn't add many new games to its GeForce NOW cloud gaming service's supported list in January, but it's making up for that in February. Celebrating 5 years of offering GeForce NOW, the newly announced titles for the service include some massive new releases like Kingdom Come Deliverance II, Sid Meier’s Civilization VII, Avowed, and much more.

The games dropping to subscribers this week include some well-known and newly released experiences, like Space Engineers 2, Orcs Must Die Deathtrap, and Sniper Elite: Resistance. Here's the list:

Space Engineers 2 (New release on Steam, Jan. 27)

Eternal Strands (New release on Steam, Jan. 28)

Orcs Must Die! Deathtrap (New release on Steam, Jan. 28)

Sniper Elite: Resistance (New release on Steam and Xbox, available on PC Game Pass, Jan. 30)

Heart of the Machine (New release on Steam, Jan. 31)

Citizen Sleeper 2: Starward Vector (New release on Steam, Jan. 31)

Dead Island 2 (Xbox, available on PC Game Pass)

Pax Dei (Steam)

Sifu (Steam)

The rest of February will have the service bring support for these games:

Kingdom Come Deliverance II (New release on Steam, Feb. 4)

Ambulance Life: A Paramedic Simulator (New Release on Steam, Feb. 6)

SWORN (New release on Steam, Feb. 6)

Sid Meier’s Civilization VII (New release on Steam and Epic Games Store, Feb. 11)

Legacy: Steel & Sorcery (New release on Steam, Feb. 12)

Tomb Raider IV-VI Remastered (New release on Steam, Feb. 14)

Avowed (New release on Steam, Battle.net and Xbox, available on PC Game Pass, Feb. 18)

Lost Records: Bloom & Rage (New release on Steam, Feb. 18)

Abiotic Factor (Steam)

Alan Wake (Xbox, available on the Microsoft Store)

Ashes of the Singularity: Escalation (Xbox, available on the Microsoft Store)

The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance Tactics (Xbox, available on the Microsoft Store)

HUMANITY (Steam)

Murky Divers (Steam)

Somerville (Xbox, available on the Microsoft Store)

Songs of Silence (Steam)

UNDER NIGHT IN-BIRTH II Sys:Celes (Steam)

As usual, keep in mind that unlike subscription services like Game Pass, a copy of a game must be owned by the GeForce NOW member (or at least have a license via PC Game Pass) to start playing.