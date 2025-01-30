Unique zombie survival game Undying is free to claim on the Epic Games Store

A week has gone by since the last Epic Games Store giveaway offer, and right on schedule, the freebie just refreshed. Behind the Frame: The Finest Scenery has been replaced by Undying, a unique survival game from indie developer Vanimals.

Set in a post-apocalyptic world overtaken by zombies, the title puts you in control of a mother and her son living in this doomed landscape. The game revolves around teaching the son how to survive alone after the mom gets bit and begins turning slowly into a zombie. This involves performing skills like scavenging, cooking, combat, and others in front of the son and slowly letting him take over, while also keeping stress levels low.

Each time the game is played, the map itself and random events will also change dynamically, so each run will be a unique experience.

Here's how the setting and story are described by the developer:

Caught amid the zombie apocalypse and with time running out, Anling will stop at nothing to ensure her son, Cody, gets to safety. Enduring countless perils, including the zombie infection that's beginning to take over her body, not to mention teaching Cody how to survive their harsh new reality. As Anling and Cody explore the world they'll come across an ensemble of characters that present unique challenges. How Anling and Cody handle each one determines their fates, some may die, some may live, and some may become staunch allies or even an archnemesis. Will humanity truly prevail?

The Undying giveaway on the Epic Games Store is now live for Windows. The game usually costs $19.99 to purchase when it's not on sale. The giveaway will come to an end on Thursday, February 6 at 8 am PT. Don't forget that the Epic Games Store's mobile app just began its first ever giveaway promotion recently too.