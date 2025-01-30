When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Here’s how it works.

Specs Appeal: Comparing Surface Laptop 7 for Business, Surface Laptop 6 and Surface Laptop 5

The Surface Laptop 7 for Business

The Surface Laptop 7 for Business is now official. Microsoft announced it alongside the Surface Pro 11 for Business at a special event in New York. Both computers are now available for preorder, and in this article, you can see how the Surface Laptop 7 for Business compares to its predecessors, namely the Surface Laptop 6 for Business and the Surface Laptop 5.

Visuals

The Surface Laptop 7 for Business is nearly identical to the Surface Laptop 7 for regular consumers. However, there are several important changes, such as different processors, additional ports, better connectivity, and more. Also, the computer is only available in two colors: Platinum and Black.

The Surface Laptop 7 for Business

Processors, RAM, and NPU

Unlike the Qualcomm-powered Surface Laptop 7, the Surface Laptop 7 for Business has Intel's latest Core Series 2 processors with NPUs. They deliver faster performance than the previous-gen model and better compatibility than ARM-powered Windows PCs. Also, the Core Series 2 enables Copilot+ PC features like Recall, Click To Do, semantic Windows Search, Windows Studio Effects, Live Captions, and more. They also support more modern connectivity standards, such as Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4.

Displays

Microsoft also upgraded displays in the new Surface Laptop lineup. The smaller variant is now bigger (13.8-inch instead of 13.5-inch), and both variants operate at 120Hz for a much smoother experience. They also have narrower bezels and rounded corners, and the brightness peaks at 600 nits.

Ports

The smaller version of the Surface Laptop 7 for Business received another USB4/Thunderbolt 4 Type-C port, while the larger variant now features a microSDXC card reader. Type-A ports were bumped to the USB 3.2 Gen 2 spec.

The Surface Laptop 7 for Business

Connectivity and 5G

Another important thing about the Surface Laptop 7 for Business is that it is the first Surface Laptop with optional 5G connectivity. Previously, cellular connection was only available in Surface Pro models, but now, Microsoft is giving this convenience to Surface Laptop users (oddly, there is no 5G option in the Surface Pro 11 for Business).

Not-so-great changes

There are some odd changes as well. For one, Microsoft removed the 64GB option, leaving business customers to choose between 16GB and 32GB. Also, the Surface Laptop 7 for Business is notably more expensive: it now starts at $1,499 for the base configuration, while the Surface Laptop 6 for Business costs $1,199 and up.

The Surface Laptop 7 for Business

Summing it up

Here are key changes in a short list:

  • Bigger display in the smaller model
  • Smaller display bezels with rounded corners and a smaller overall footprint
  • 120Hz displays with higher brightness
  • Intel's latest Core Ultra Series 2 processors with NPUs
  • Copilot+ PC AI features support
  • Fewer RAM options: only 16GB and 32GB, 64GB variant is gone
  • Better connectivity: Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4
  • Optional 5G support
  • Better battery life
  • More ports
  • More expensive

Here are detailed spec-by-spec comparisons:

Surface Laptop 7 for Business Surface Laptop 6 for Business Surface Laptop 5
Size
The Surface Laptop 7 for Business

13.8-inch:

11.85 x 8.67 x 0.69"
301 x 220 x 17.5mm
2.97lbs (1.35kg)

15-inch:

12.96 x 9.41 x 0.72"
329 x 239 x 18.26mm
3.66lbs (1.66kg)
3.64lbs (1.65kg) with smart card reader
The Surface Laptop 6 for Business

13.5-inch:

12.1 x 8.8 x 0.66"
308 x 223 x 16.7mm
3.06lbs (1.38kg)

15-inch:

13.4 x 9.6 x 0.67"
340 x 244 x 16.9mm
3.70lbs (1.68kg)
3.71lbs (1.68kg) with smart card reader
The Surface Laptop 5

13.5-inch:

12.1 x 8.8 x 0.57"
308 x 223 x 14.5mm
2.8lbs (1.272kg) Fabric
2.86lbs (1.297kg) Metal

15-inch:

13.4 x 9.6 x 0.58"
340 x 244 x 14.7mm
3.44lbs (1.545kg)
Display

13.8" 2,304 x 1,536 PixelSense Flow with Adaptive color
15" 2,496 x 1,664 PixelSense Flow with Adaptive color

3:2 aspect ratio
600 nits brightness
120Hz
1300:1 contrast ratio
Corning Gorilla Glass 5 with anti-reflective coating

13.5" 2,256 x 1,504 Pixel Sense display with Adaptive color
15" 2,496 x 1,664 Pixel Sense display with Adaptive color

3:2 aspect ratio
400 nits brightness (SDR)
60Hz
1300:1 contrast ratio
Corning Gorilla Glass 5 with anti-reflective coating

13.5" 2,256 x 1,504 Pixel Sense
15" 2,496 x 1,664 Pixel Sense

3:2 aspect ratio
400 nits brightness (SDR)
60Hz
1300:1 contrast ratio
Corning Gorilla Glass 5
CPU Intel Core Ultra 5 236V
Intel Core Ultra 5 238V
Intel Core Ultra 7 266V
Intel Core Ultra 7 268V		 Intel Core Ultra 5 135H
Intel Core Ultra 7 165H		 Intel Core i5-1235U
Intel Core i7-1255U
NPU Intel AI Boost
40 TOPS in Core Ultra 5
48 TOPS in Core Ultra 7		 No
Copilot+ Yes No
GPU Intel Arc Graphics Intel Graphics (8GB configurations)
Intel Arc Graphics		 Intel Iris Xe
RAM 16GB, 32GB LPDDR5x 8GB, 16GB, 32GB, 64GB LPDDR5x 8GB, 16GB, 32GB LPDDR5x
Storage User-replaceable PCIe 4.0 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB User-replaceable SSD
256GB, 512GB, 1 TB
Battery

13.8-inch:

- Wh of nominal capacity
Up to 20 hours of video playback
Up to 12 hours of active web usage
39W charger included

15-inch:

- Wh of nominal capacity
Up to 22 hours of video playback
Up to 14 hours of active web usage
65W charger included

13.5-inch:

47Wh of nominal capacity
Up to 18.5 hours of typical use
39W charger included

15-inch:

47Wh of nominal capacity
Up to 19 hours of typical use
65W charger included
Ports

13.8-inch:

2x USB4/Thunderbolt 4 Type-C
1x USB-A 3.2
1x 3.5 mm headphone jack
Surface Connect port

15-inch:

2x USB4/Thunderbolt 4 Type-C
1x USB-A 3.2
1x 3.5 mm headphone jack
microSD card reader
Surface Connect port
Optional smart card reader

13.5-inch:

1x USB4/Thunderbolt 4 Type-C
1x USB-A 3.1
1x 3.5 mm headphone jack
Surface Connect port

15-inch:

2x USB4/Thunderbolt 4 Type-C
1x USB-A 3.1
1x 3.5 mm headphone jack
Surface Connect port
Optional smart card reader

 1x Thunderbolt 4/USB-C 4.0
1x USB-A 3.1
1x 3.5 mm headphone jack
Surface Connect
Camera

1080p Full HD camera with Windows Hello

 720p HD front-facing camera with Windows Hello
Sound Dual Studio microphones with voice focus
Omnisonic Speakers with Dolby Atmos		 Dual Studio microphones
Omnisonic Speakers with Dolby Atmos
Sensors Ambient light sensor
Network Wi-Fi 7
Bluetooth 5.4
Optional 5G		 Wi-Fi 6E
Bluetooth 5.3		 Wi-Fi 6 802.11ax
Bluetooth 5.1
OS Windows 11 Pro Windows 11 Pro
Windows 10 Pro		 Windows 11 Home
Colors Platinum and Black Platinum, Sage, Matte Black, Sandstone
Price $1,499+ $1,199+ $999+

The Surface Laptop 7 for Business will be available starting February 18, 2025, alongside the Surface Pro 11 for Business. You can check its Specs Appeal article here.

