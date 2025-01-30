Specs Appeal: Comparing Surface Laptop 7 for Business, Surface Laptop 6 and Surface Laptop 5

The Surface Laptop 7 for Business is now official. Microsoft announced it alongside the Surface Pro 11 for Business at a special event in New York. Both computers are now available for preorder, and in this article, you can see how the Surface Laptop 7 for Business compares to its predecessors, namely the Surface Laptop 6 for Business and the Surface Laptop 5.
Visuals
The Surface Laptop 7 for Business is nearly identical to the Surface Laptop 7 for regular consumers. However, there are several important changes, such as different processors, additional ports, better connectivity, and more. Also, the computer is only available in two colors: Platinum and Black.
Processors, RAM, and NPU
Unlike the Qualcomm-powered Surface Laptop 7, the Surface Laptop 7 for Business has Intel's latest Core Series 2 processors with NPUs. They deliver faster performance than the previous-gen model and better compatibility than ARM-powered Windows PCs. Also, the Core Series 2 enables Copilot+ PC features like Recall, Click To Do, semantic Windows Search, Windows Studio Effects, Live Captions, and more. They also support more modern connectivity standards, such as Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4.
Displays
Microsoft also upgraded displays in the new Surface Laptop lineup. The smaller variant is now bigger (13.8-inch instead of 13.5-inch), and both variants operate at 120Hz for a much smoother experience. They also have narrower bezels and rounded corners, and the brightness peaks at 600 nits.
Ports
The smaller version of the Surface Laptop 7 for Business received another USB4/Thunderbolt 4 Type-C port, while the larger variant now features a microSDXC card reader. Type-A ports were bumped to the USB 3.2 Gen 2 spec.
Connectivity and 5G
Another important thing about the Surface Laptop 7 for Business is that it is the first Surface Laptop with optional 5G connectivity. Previously, cellular connection was only available in Surface Pro models, but now, Microsoft is giving this convenience to Surface Laptop users (oddly, there is no 5G option in the Surface Pro 11 for Business).
Not-so-great changes
There are some odd changes as well. For one, Microsoft removed the 64GB option, leaving business customers to choose between 16GB and 32GB. Also, the Surface Laptop 7 for Business is notably more expensive: it now starts at $1,499 for the base configuration, while the Surface Laptop 6 for Business costs $1,199 and up.
Summing it up
Here are key changes in a short list:
- Bigger display in the smaller model
- Smaller display bezels with rounded corners and a smaller overall footprint
- 120Hz displays with higher brightness
- Intel's latest Core Ultra Series 2 processors with NPUs
- Copilot+ PC AI features support
- Fewer RAM options: only 16GB and 32GB, 64GB variant is gone
- Better connectivity: Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4
- Optional 5G support
- Better battery life
- More ports
- More expensive
Here are detailed spec-by-spec comparisons:
|Surface Laptop 7 for Business
|Surface Laptop 6 for Business
|Surface Laptop 5
|Size
|
13.8-inch:
11.85 x 8.67 x 0.69"
15-inch:
12.96 x 9.41 x 0.72"
|
13.5-inch:
12.1 x 8.8 x 0.66"
15-inch:
13.4 x 9.6 x 0.67"
|
13.5-inch:
12.1 x 8.8 x 0.57"
15-inch:
13.4 x 9.6 x 0.58"
|Display
|
13.8" 2,304 x 1,536 PixelSense Flow with Adaptive color
3:2 aspect ratio
|
13.5" 2,256 x 1,504 Pixel Sense display with Adaptive color
3:2 aspect ratio
|
13.5" 2,256 x 1,504 Pixel Sense
3:2 aspect ratio
|CPU
|Intel Core Ultra 5 236V
Intel Core Ultra 5 238V
Intel Core Ultra 7 266V
Intel Core Ultra 7 268V
|Intel Core Ultra 5 135H
Intel Core Ultra 7 165H
|Intel Core i5-1235U
Intel Core i7-1255U
|NPU
|Intel AI Boost
40 TOPS in Core Ultra 5
48 TOPS in Core Ultra 7
|No
|Copilot+
|Yes
|No
|GPU
|Intel Arc Graphics
|Intel Graphics (8GB configurations)
Intel Arc Graphics
|Intel Iris Xe
|RAM
|16GB, 32GB LPDDR5x
|8GB, 16GB, 32GB, 64GB LPDDR5x
|8GB, 16GB, 32GB LPDDR5x
|Storage
|User-replaceable PCIe 4.0 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB
|User-replaceable SSD
256GB, 512GB, 1 TB
|Battery
|
13.8-inch:
- Wh of nominal capacity
15-inch:
- Wh of nominal capacity
|
13.5-inch:
47Wh of nominal capacity
15-inch:
47Wh of nominal capacity
|Ports
|
13.8-inch:
2x USB4/Thunderbolt 4 Type-C
15-inch:
2x USB4/Thunderbolt 4 Type-C
|
13.5-inch:
1x USB4/Thunderbolt 4 Type-C
15-inch:
2x USB4/Thunderbolt 4 Type-C
|1x Thunderbolt 4/USB-C 4.0
1x USB-A 3.1
1x 3.5 mm headphone jack
Surface Connect
|Camera
|
1080p Full HD camera with Windows Hello
|720p HD front-facing camera with Windows Hello
|Sound
|Dual Studio microphones with voice focus
Omnisonic Speakers with Dolby Atmos
|Dual Studio microphones
Omnisonic Speakers with Dolby Atmos
|Sensors
|Ambient light sensor
|Network
|Wi-Fi 7
Bluetooth 5.4
Optional 5G
|Wi-Fi 6E
Bluetooth 5.3
|Wi-Fi 6 802.11ax
Bluetooth 5.1
|OS
|Windows 11 Pro
|Windows 11 Pro
Windows 10 Pro
|Windows 11 Home
|Colors
|Platinum and Black
|Platinum, Sage, Matte Black, Sandstone
|Price
|$1,499+
|$1,199+
|$999+
The Surface Laptop 7 for Business will be available starting February 18, 2025, alongside the Surface Pro 11 for Business. You can check its Specs Appeal article here.
0 Comments - Add comment