Specs Appeal: Comparing Surface Laptop 7 for Business, Surface Laptop 6 and Surface Laptop 5

The Surface Laptop 7 for Business is now official. Microsoft announced it alongside the Surface Pro 11 for Business at a special event in New York. Both computers are now available for preorder, and in this article, you can see how the Surface Laptop 7 for Business compares to its predecessors, namely the Surface Laptop 6 for Business and the Surface Laptop 5.

Visuals

The Surface Laptop 7 for Business is nearly identical to the Surface Laptop 7 for regular consumers. However, there are several important changes, such as different processors, additional ports, better connectivity, and more. Also, the computer is only available in two colors: Platinum and Black.

Processors, RAM, and NPU

Unlike the Qualcomm-powered Surface Laptop 7, the Surface Laptop 7 for Business has Intel's latest Core Series 2 processors with NPUs. They deliver faster performance than the previous-gen model and better compatibility than ARM-powered Windows PCs. Also, the Core Series 2 enables Copilot+ PC features like Recall, Click To Do, semantic Windows Search, Windows Studio Effects, Live Captions, and more. They also support more modern connectivity standards, such as Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4.

Displays

Microsoft also upgraded displays in the new Surface Laptop lineup. The smaller variant is now bigger (13.8-inch instead of 13.5-inch), and both variants operate at 120Hz for a much smoother experience. They also have narrower bezels and rounded corners, and the brightness peaks at 600 nits.

Ports

The smaller version of the Surface Laptop 7 for Business received another USB4/Thunderbolt 4 Type-C port, while the larger variant now features a microSDXC card reader. Type-A ports were bumped to the USB 3.2 Gen 2 spec.

Connectivity and 5G

Another important thing about the Surface Laptop 7 for Business is that it is the first Surface Laptop with optional 5G connectivity. Previously, cellular connection was only available in Surface Pro models, but now, Microsoft is giving this convenience to Surface Laptop users (oddly, there is no 5G option in the Surface Pro 11 for Business).

Not-so-great changes

There are some odd changes as well. For one, Microsoft removed the 64GB option, leaving business customers to choose between 16GB and 32GB. Also, the Surface Laptop 7 for Business is notably more expensive: it now starts at $1,499 for the base configuration, while the Surface Laptop 6 for Business costs $1,199 and up.

Summing it up

Here are key changes in a short list:

Bigger display in the smaller model

Smaller display bezels with rounded corners and a smaller overall footprint

120Hz displays with higher brightness

Intel's latest Core Ultra Series 2 processors with NPUs

Copilot+ PC AI features support

Fewer RAM options: only 16GB and 32GB, 64GB variant is gone

Better connectivity: Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4

Optional 5G support

Better battery life

More ports

More expensive

Here are detailed spec-by-spec comparisons:

Surface Laptop 7 for Business Surface Laptop 6 for Business Surface Laptop 5 Size 13.8-inch: 11.85 x 8.67 x 0.69"

301 x 220 x 17.5mm

2.97lbs (1.35kg) 15-inch: 12.96 x 9.41 x 0.72"

329 x 239 x 18.26mm

3.66lbs (1.66kg)

3.64lbs (1.65kg) with smart card reader 13.5-inch: 12.1 x 8.8 x 0.66"

308 x 223 x 16.7mm

3.06lbs (1.38kg) 15-inch: 13.4 x 9.6 x 0.67"

340 x 244 x 16.9mm

3.70lbs (1.68kg)

3.71lbs (1.68kg) with smart card reader 13.5-inch: 12.1 x 8.8 x 0.57"

308 x 223 x 14.5mm

2.8lbs (1.272kg) Fabric

2.86lbs (1.297kg) Metal 15-inch: 13.4 x 9.6 x 0.58"

340 x 244 x 14.7mm

3.44lbs (1.545kg) Display 13.8" 2,304 x 1,536 PixelSense Flow with Adaptive color

15" 2,496 x 1,664 PixelSense Flow with Adaptive color 3:2 aspect ratio

600 nits brightness

120Hz

1300:1 contrast ratio

Corning Gorilla Glass 5 with anti-reflective coating 13.5" 2,256 x 1,504 Pixel Sense display with Adaptive color

15" 2,496 x 1,664 Pixel Sense display with Adaptive color 3:2 aspect ratio

400 nits brightness (SDR)

60Hz

1300:1 contrast ratio

Corning Gorilla Glass 5 with anti-reflective coating 13.5" 2,256 x 1,504 Pixel Sense

15" 2,496 x 1,664 Pixel Sense 3:2 aspect ratio

400 nits brightness (SDR)

60Hz

1300:1 contrast ratio

Corning Gorilla Glass 5 CPU Intel Core Ultra 5 236V

Intel Core Ultra 5 238V

Intel Core Ultra 7 266V

Intel Core Ultra 7 268V Intel Core Ultra 5 135H

Intel Core Ultra 7 165H Intel Core i5-1235U

Intel Core i7-1255U NPU Intel AI Boost

40 TOPS in Core Ultra 5

48 TOPS in Core Ultra 7 No Copilot+ Yes No GPU Intel Arc Graphics Intel Graphics (8GB configurations)

Intel Arc Graphics Intel Iris Xe RAM 16GB, 32GB LPDDR5x 8GB, 16GB, 32GB, 64GB LPDDR5x 8GB, 16GB, 32GB LPDDR5x Storage User-replaceable PCIe 4.0 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB User-replaceable SSD

256GB, 512GB, 1 TB Battery 13.8-inch: - Wh of nominal capacity

Up to 20 hours of video playback

Up to 12 hours of active web usage

39W charger included 15-inch: - Wh of nominal capacity

Up to 22 hours of video playback

Up to 14 hours of active web usage

65W charger included 13.5-inch: 47Wh of nominal capacity

Up to 18.5 hours of typical use

39W charger included 15-inch: 47Wh of nominal capacity

Up to 19 hours of typical use

65W charger included Ports 13.8-inch: 2x USB4/Thunderbolt 4 Type-C

1x USB-A 3.2

1x 3.5 mm headphone jack

Surface Connect port 15-inch: 2x USB4/Thunderbolt 4 Type-C

1x USB-A 3.2

1x 3.5 mm headphone jack

microSD card reader

Surface Connect port

Optional smart card reader 13.5-inch: 1x USB4/Thunderbolt 4 Type-C

1x USB-A 3.1

1x 3.5 mm headphone jack

Surface Connect port 15-inch: 2x USB4/Thunderbolt 4 Type-C

1x USB-A 3.1

1x 3.5 mm headphone jack

Surface Connect port

Optional smart card reader 1x Thunderbolt 4/USB-C 4.0

1x USB-A 3.1

1x 3.5 mm headphone jack

Surface Connect Camera 1080p Full HD camera with Windows Hello 720p HD front-facing camera with Windows Hello Sound Dual Studio microphones with voice focus

Omnisonic Speakers with Dolby Atmos Dual Studio microphones

Omnisonic Speakers with Dolby Atmos Sensors Ambient light sensor Network Wi-Fi 7

Bluetooth 5.4

Optional 5G Wi-Fi 6E

Bluetooth 5.3 Wi-Fi 6 802.11ax

Bluetooth 5.1 OS Windows 11 Pro Windows 11 Pro

Windows 10 Pro Windows 11 Home Colors Platinum and Black Platinum, Sage, Matte Black, Sandstone Price $1,499+ $1,199+ $999+

The Surface Laptop 7 for Business will be available starting February 18, 2025, alongside the Surface Pro 11 for Business. You can check its Specs Appeal article here.