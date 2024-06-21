Spotify launches new $10.99 'Basic' Plan with ad-free streaming in the US

Spotify has announced a new premium plan for customers in the United States. Starting today, US residents can subscribe to the new "Basic" plan that offers ad-free streaming for $10.99 per month. The main difference between Spotify Basic and Spotify Premium Individual is the lack of audiobooks. If you want to have access to audiobooks on Spotify, you have to subscribe to the $11.99 per month Spotify Premium Individual Plan (15 hours of audiobooks per month).

On Spotify, users discover and enjoy music, podcasts, and audiobooks, with various plans that meet our listeners’ needs. We offer subscriptions for every stage of life and household, depending on how listeners like to stream. And we’re now offering even more options for eligible U.S. subscribers, who can choose one of the plans below.

With the recent price hike and the new Spotify Basic plan, the streaming service offers the following tiers:

Spotify Free: $0 per month with ads and a limited number of skips.

$0 per month with ads and a limited number of skips. Spotify Basic: $10.99 per month, ad-free streaming.

$10.99 per month, ad-free streaming. Spotify Premium Individual: $11.99 per month, ad-free, 15 hours of audiobooks per month.

$11.99 per month, ad-free, 15 hours of audiobooks per month. Spotify Premium Duo: $16.99 per month for two accounts, ad-free, 15 hours of audiobooks per month per account.

$16.99 per month for two accounts, ad-free, 15 hours of audiobooks per month per account. Spotify Premium Family: $19.99 per month for six accounts, ad-free, 15 hours of audiobooks per month per account.

$19.99 per month for six accounts, ad-free, 15 hours of audiobooks per month per account. Spotify Audiobooks: $9.99 per month for 15 hours of audiobooks per month, ad-supported streaming with a limited number of skips.

It is interesting to see Spotify launch a new subscription plan while still offering less value than Apple Music and similar streaming services, especially with the separate audiobooks plan that charges as much as $9.99 per month. For now, there is no information on whether Spotify plans to bring the new Spotify Basic plan to other countries.

You can learn more about the latest Spotify Premium changes on the official support website.