Spotify Premium prices go up to $10.99 a month for individuals, and $16.99 for families

Spotify has joined the list of streaming services that have increased the prices of their services. The popular music streaming service has announced price increases across the board for its various Spotify Premium plans.

In a blog post, the company announced that in the US, the price of Spotify Premium is going up from $9.99 to $10.99 a month. The Spotify Premium Duo plan price will be going up the most, from $12.99 to $14.99 a month. The price of the Spotify Premium Family Plan will go up from $15.99 to $16.99 a month. Finally, the discounted Spotify Student plan is going up from $4.99 to $5.99 a month.

This is the first time that Spotify has increased the prices of its Premium plans since it first launched 15 years ago in 2008. It currently has over 200 million customers who have signed up for these plans. The company added:

The market landscape has continued to evolve since we launched. So that we can keep innovating, we are changing our Premium prices across a number of markets around the world. These updates will help us continue to deliver value to fans and artists on our platform.

Besides the US, prices for Spotify Premium plans are going up in the following territories:

Andorra

Albania

Argentina

Austria

Australia

Bosnia and Herzegovina

Belgium

Bulgaria

Brazil

Canada

Chile

Colombia

Costa Rica

Cyprus

Denmark

Ecuador

Estonia

Spain

Finland

France

United Kingdom

Greece

Guatemala

Hong Kong

Croatia

Indonesia

Ireland

Israel

Iceland

Italy

Lithuania

Luxembourg

Latvia

Monaco

Montenegro

North Macedonia

Malta

Mexico

Netherlands

Norway

New Zealand

Peru

Portugal

Serbia

Sweden

Singapore

Slovenia

Slovakia

San Marino

Thailand

Türkiye

Kosovo

Spotify has also posted an FAQ page on the Premium plan price increase. It stated current customers will be given a one-month grace period before their plans will see the new pricing levels.

While Spotify continues to have a huge user base, it has had two rounds of layoffs in 2023 already. One saw 6 percent of its workforce laid off, and the other had 200 jobs lost in its podcast division. It also got fined $5.4 million by the European Union recently, due to violations of its General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).