Spotify increases Premium prices in the US once again

Spotify Premium users in the United States should brace for another price increase. Less than a year after the last price hike, Spotify is raising the cost of its Premium tiers once again. The change applies to all plans but Student, which will remain the same at $5.99/mo for eligible customers.

The new prices for new subscribers in the United States are the following:

Spotify Premium Individual: $11.99 per month (up from $10.99 per month)

Spotify Premium Duo: $16.99 per month (up from $14.99 per month)

Spotify Premium Family: $19.99 per month (up from $16.99 per month)

Spotify Premium Student: $5.99 per month (no changes)

Existing subscribers in the United States will receive an email with a notification about the price increase over the next month. Spotify says the service had to update the price so that it can "bring users the best experience."

We're increasing the price of Premium Individual so that we can continue to invest in and innovate on our product offerings and features, and bring you the best experience.

More information about Spotify's latest price hike in the United States is available on the official website.

Spotify is rumored to launch a new Premium tier that would offer subscribers access to lossless audio (more details about it recently leaked). It is expected to be a part of the new "Supremium" tier with a few extra perks, such as AI-generated playlists, additional listening stats, and more. Rumors say the Spotify Supremium tier will cost $19.99 per month. For reference, Apple includes lossless audio in the standard Apple Music subscription, which costs $10.99 per month for individuals and $16.99 per month for families.

Spotify Premium users, are you sticking around on the service in light of yet another price increase in just one year? Share your thoughts in the comments.

Image: Tomasi on Pixabay