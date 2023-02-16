Strategy game Warpips is free to claim on the Epic Games Store this week

The Epic Games Store is back with another giveaway for PC gamers, and this time it is a copy of Warpips that's available to claim. This replaces last week's Recipe for Disaster freebie and gives you a whole week to grab the latest offer.



Warpips is described as a tug-of-war strategy game. Keeping things simple, the title has you deploying infantry and war machines, including tanks, helicopters and bombers, into the battlefield depending on the enemy composition. The game will play out the rest of the battle without you needing to micromanage anything. Warpips is a fully single-player experience.

Here's how the developer, Skirmish Mode Games, describes its game:

Warpips is what would happen if Command and Conquer and Nexus Wars had a baby made out of tanks and napalm! Set loose the engine of war and watch the chaos of physics-based combat explode onto the battlefield!

Warpips is free to claim on the Epic Games Store for the next seven days, with the promotion ending next Thursday, February 23. Without a sale, the title normally comes in at $16.99. The store will offer Duskers as a freebie next week.