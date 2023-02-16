Some Anker 535 Power Banks has been recalled due to fire risk

Mobile accessory company Anker has issued a voluntary recall of some of its Anker 535 Power Bank portable batteries. The company says that "due to a manufacturing condition" a number of the batteries could overheat and start a fire. At least one of these devices is the prime suspect in a Hagerstown, Maryland home fire last week, where an Anker 535 Power Bank was packed in a suitcase after being used a week beforehand. Thankfully, no one was hurt in the fire.

Anker says 535 Power Bank owners should look at the back of the battery and see if it is labeled as "Anker Power Bank 535 (PowerCore 20K)" along with the model number A1366. If it does, the company says that the battery should be stored in a safe location until it can be safely disposed of at a business or facility that accepts lithium batteries. The power bank should not be thrown away in the trash, due to the threat of a fire.

Customers can also go to Anker's web site to apply for a refund on the battery. They will need to submit a proof of purchase and an order number along with their contact information.

Source: Anker via The Verge