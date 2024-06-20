Surface Laptop Studio gets peer-to-peer support over USB-C and fixes for taskbar flickering

If you own the first-generation Surface Laptop Studio, Microsoft has a new firmware for you to install. The June 2024 update fixes taskbar flickering and intermittent freezing when using the Surface Slim Pen and the bug preventing DFCI removal via the network. Also, it enables peer-to-peer communication with other devices via USB-C.

Here is the official changelog:

The following update is available for Surface Laptop Studio devices running Windows 10 October 22 Update, Version 22H2, or greater. Improvements and fixes: Addresses an issue that prevented DFCI removal via network.

Resolves a problem that caused taskbar flickering and occasional device freezing when using Surface Slim Pen.

Provides a seamless experience when connecting two devices via USB-C for direct peer-to-peer communication.

Here is the list of new drivers:

Windows Update Name Windows Device Manager Surface - Extension - 14.49.139.0 Surface Touch Pen Processor - Extensions Surface - Firmware - 25.101.143.0 Surface UEFI - Firmware Intel (R) Corporation - System - 1.41.1379.0 Thunderbolt (TM) Controller - 9A1B - System devices

Here is extra information about the release:

Supported Configurations Surface Laptop Studio (first generation) Supported Windows Versions Windows 10 22H2 and newer

Windows 11 22H2 and newer Update Size 1.4GB (manual installation only) Additional Steps The update does not require extra steps, nor does it contain any known bugs.

You can update your Surface Laptop Studio to the latest firmware by heading to Windows Settings > Windows Update and clicking "Check for Updates" or downloading a manual installation package. We recommend backing up important data before installing any firmware update since they are non-uninstallable. In case something goes horribly wrong, download the Surface Laptop Studio recovery image that will help you bring the device back to life (you will need to flash it onto a USB drive).

The original Surface Laptop Studio will remain supported until October 5, 2027.