Microsoft releases fix for Adobe Fresco compatibility issues on Surface Book 3

Microsoft is rolling out a new firmware update for third-gen Surface Book 3 laptops. The latest release focuses on improving graphics and overall system stability, plus it fixes a compatibility issue with Adobe Fresco.
Important: Check the list of known bugs before installing the update. Microsoft does not allow uninstalling firmware updates, so beware.
What is new in the November 2022 update for the Surface Book 3?
-
Addresses Adobe Fresco application compatibility issue.
-
Improves graphics and system stability.
Here is the list of new drivers:
|Windows Update Name
|Device Manager Name
|Intel Corporation – Display - 30.0.101.3118
|Intel(R) Iris(R) Plus Graphics – Display adapters
|Intel Corporation – Extension - 30.0.101.3118
|Intel(R) Iris(R) Plus Graphics - Extn
|Intel – Camera – 42.18362.3.8831
|Intel(R) AVStream Camera 2500 – Camera
|Intel Corporation – System - 42.18362.3.8831
|Intel(R) Control Logic – System devices
|Intel Corporation – System - 42.18362.3.8831
|Intel(R) Imaging Signal Processor -System devices
|Intel Corporation – System - 42.18362.3.8831
|Surface Camera Front - System devices
|Surface - Extension - 42.18362.3.8831
|Surface Camera Front - Extension
|Intel Corporation – System - 42.18362.3.8831
|Surface Camera Rear - System devices
|Surface - Extension - 42.18362.3.8831
|Surface Camera Rear - Extension
|Intel Corporation – System - 42.18362.3.8831
|Surface Camera IR - System devices
|Surface - Extension - 42.18362.3.8831
|Surface Camera IR - Extension
|Surface - Extension - 6.8.137.0
|Surface Camera IR - Extension
Here is more information about the update regarding compatibility, among other things:
|Supported Devices
|
Surface Book 3 13-inch
|Supported Windows
|Windows 10 2004 and newer
Windows 10 21H2 and newer
|How to get the update
|Windows Update
Surface Support Website
|Additional Steps
|No additional steps required
|Known Bugs
|No known issues or bugs
Microsoft no longer sells the Surface Book 3, but you can get this quirky computer on Amazon with a heftydiscount. Right now 15-inch variant with a Core i7 processor,16GB of RAM, and a discrete Nvidia GPU is available for $1,090. Its smaller 13-inch sibling is even more affordable—only $960.
Our stories may contain affiliate links for products/apps where Neowin is paid an affiliate fee if you complete a purchase via those links.
0 Comments - Add comment
Advertisement