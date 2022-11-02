Microsoft releases fix for Adobe Fresco compatibility issues on Surface Book 3

Microsoft is rolling out a new firmware update for third-gen Surface Book 3 laptops. The latest release focuses on improving graphics and overall system stability, plus it fixes a compatibility issue with Adobe Fresco.

Important: Check the list of known bugs before installing the update. Microsoft does not allow uninstalling firmware updates, so beware.

What is new in the November 2022 update for the Surface Book 3?

Addresses Adobe Fresco application compatibility issue.

Improves graphics and system stability.

Here is the list of new drivers:

Windows Update Name Device Manager Name Intel Corporation – Display - 30.0.101.3118 Intel(R) Iris(R) Plus Graphics – Display adapters Intel Corporation – Extension - 30.0.101.3118 Intel(R) Iris(R) Plus Graphics - Extn Intel – Camera – 42.18362.3.8831 Intel(R) AVStream Camera 2500 – Camera Intel Corporation – System - 42.18362.3.8831 Intel(R) Control Logic – System devices Intel Corporation – System - 42.18362.3.8831 Intel(R) Imaging Signal Processor -System devices Intel Corporation – System - 42.18362.3.8831 Surface Camera Front - System devices Surface - Extension - 42.18362.3.8831 Surface Camera Front - Extension Intel Corporation – System - 42.18362.3.8831 Surface Camera Rear - System devices Surface - Extension - 42.18362.3.8831 Surface Camera Rear - Extension Intel Corporation – System - 42.18362.3.8831 Surface Camera IR - System devices Surface - Extension - 42.18362.3.8831 Surface Camera IR - Extension Surface - Extension - 6.8.137.0 Surface Camera IR - Extension

Here is more information about the update regarding compatibility, among other things:

Supported Devices Surface Book 3 13-inch

Surface Book 3 15-inch Supported Windows Windows 10 2004 and newer

Windows 10 21H2 and newer How to get the update Windows Update

Surface Support Website Additional Steps No additional steps required Known Bugs No known issues or bugs

Microsoft no longer sells the Surface Book 3, but you can get this quirky computer on Amazon with a hefty discount.

