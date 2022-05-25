Surface Pro 8 gets inking improvements in the latest firmware update

The May 2022 firmware update is now available for the eighth-gen Surface Pro. The release fixes a critical security vulnerability, improves overall stability, and brings better inking with the Surface Slim Pen 2.

Important: You cannot uninstall Surface firmware updates. Always check known issues before installing new firmware.

What is new in the May 2022 firmware update for the Surface Pro 8?

The update improves inking with the Surface Slim Pen 2.

The update addresses critical security vulnerabilities and improves general system stability.

Here is a full list of drivers included in today's release:

Windows Update Name Device Manager Surface - Firmware - 9.5.139.0 Surface UEFI - Firmware Surface - Firmware - 9.5.139.0 Surface System Aggregator - Firmware Surface - Firmware - 15.0.1879.1 Surface ME - Firmware Surface - Firmware - 1.16.139.0 Surface Pen 0C0F Firmware Update - Firmware Intel - System - 2120.100.0.1085 Intel Management Engine Interface - System Devices

Known Issues:

No known issues in this release.

The May 2022 firmware update for the Surface Pro 8 is available on all configurations running Windows 10 20H2 or newer. You can get it from Windows Update or the official website (manual installation).

