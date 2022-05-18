Surface Duo 2 gets May 2022 firmware update

Microsoft today released another monthly update for its dual-screen Android smartphone. Earlier this month, the company updated the original Surface Duo with a bunch of fixes and camera improvements, and now it is time for the Surface Duo 2 owners to install new patches.

What is new in the May 2022 update for the Surface Duo 2?

Unfortunately, the May 2022 firmware update (version 2022.110.15) for the Surface Duo 2 brings nothing but general Android security fixes. There are no device-specific improvements or new features, not to mention a new Android version.

The update addresses scenarios outlined in the Android Security Bulletin—May 2022.

Microsoft says there are no known issues in today's release, which is not surprising considering the puny size of the update and the lack of substantial changes.

Somewhat lackluster monthly updates for the Surface Duo and Duo 2 might not be with us for long. Last month, a report revealed that Microsoft wants to increase its Android developments by forming the Android Microsoft Platform and Experiences (AMPX) division. It includes the Surface Duo OS, SwiftKey, Phone Link, Microsoft Launcher, and other Android projects. As a result of this reorganization, we might see more features and updates for all Android-related things from Microsoft.