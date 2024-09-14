Surface Pro 8 gets fixes for taskbar flickering and display freezing

The September 2024 firmware update is now available for the eight-generation Surface Pro. This release fixes quite a few important bugs, such as taskbar flickering, display freezing, non-working USB-C ports, and more.

Here is the official changelog:

Resolves a problem causing taskbar flickering and occasional device freezing when using a Slim pen.

Fixes a flickering or screen flashing issue when the device is connected to Surface Dock 2.

Resolves an issue that prevented the device from using the USB-C functionality after the system had booted.

Improves the device's ability to connect with other devices through USB-C for direct peer-to-peer communication.

Here is the list of new drivers:

Windows Update Name Windows Device Manager Surface - Firmware - 11.401.139.0 Surface System Aggregator - Firmware Surface - Extension - 6.16.8.0 Surface Dock 2 Firmware Update - Extensions Surface - Extension - 15.28.139.0 Surface Touch Pen Processor - Extensions Surface - HIDClass - 3.98.5.0 Surface Hid Mini Driver - Human Interface Devices Intel(R) Corporation - System - 1.41.1379.0 Thunderbolt(TM) Controller - System devices

Here is extra information about the release:

Supported Configurations Surface Pro 8 Supported Windows Versions Windows 10 version 22H2 and newer

Windows 11 version 22H2 and newer Update Size 742MB (manual installation only) Additional Steps The update does not require extra steps before or after installation Known Issues The update does not contain any known issues

To download the latest Surface Pro 8 firmware, head to Settings > Windows Update. You can also get an offline package for manual installation by downloading it from the official support website. Keep in mind that Surface firmware updates are non-uninstallable, so back up important data before proceeding.

The Surface Pro 8, launched in October 2021, still has two more years of active support ahead of it. Microsoft plans to discontinue the tablet on October 5, 2027.