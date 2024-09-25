Surface Book 3 gets new firmware update with network drivers and security improvements

The third-generation Surface Book, the only Surface Book that supports Windows 11 and the last model of its quirky form factor, received a new firmware update. It contains a new Surface UEFI update and newer Intel Wi-Fi and Bluetooth drivers.

According to the official changelog, the update addresses security vulnerabilities. However, unlike the latest update for the Intel-based Surface Laptop 4, which lists its patched security issues, the latest update for the Surface Book 3 does not specify what exactly was resolved.

Here are the official release notes for the Surface Book 3:

The following update is available for Surface Book 3 devices running Windows 10 October 2022 Update, Version 22H2, or greater. Improvements and fixes: Addresses security vulnerabilities, securing devices from potential threats.

Here is the list of new drivers:

Windows Update Name Windows Device Manager Surface - Firmware - 20.105.140.0 Surface UEFI - Firmware 23.60.0.10 Intel - net - 23.60.0.10 23.60.0.1 Intel Corporation - Bluetooth - 23.60.0.1

Here is extra information about the release:

Supported Configurations 13-inch Surface Book 3

15-inch Surface Book 3 Supported Windows Versions Windows 10 version 22H2 and newer

Windows 11 version 22H2 and newer Update Size 1.6 GB (manual installation only) Additional Steps The update does not require extra steps before or after installation Known Issues The update does not contain any known issues

To update your Surface Book 3 with the latest firmware, head to Settings > Windows Update and click "Check for updates." You can also download a manual installation package from the official Surface Support website. It contains all the previous releases, just like cumulative updates for Windows.

The Surface Book 3 is now in its final support year. According to the official documentation, Microsoft will stop issuing firmware updates for the Surface Book 3 on April 1, 2025. However, the computer will continue receiving operating system updates and new features.