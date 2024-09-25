Surface Book 3 gets new firmware update with network drivers and security improvements

The third-generation Surface Book, the only Surface Book that supports Windows 11 and the last model of its quirky form factor, received a new firmware update. It contains a new Surface UEFI update and newer Intel Wi-Fi and Bluetooth drivers.
According to the official changelog, the update addresses security vulnerabilities. However, unlike the latest update for the Intel-based Surface Laptop 4, which lists its patched security issues, the latest update for the Surface Book 3 does not specify what exactly was resolved.
Here are the official release notes for the Surface Book 3:
The following update is available for Surface Book 3 devices running Windows 10 October 2022 Update, Version 22H2, or greater.
Improvements and fixes:
- Addresses security vulnerabilities, securing devices from potential threats.
Here is the list of new drivers:
|Windows Update Name
|Windows Device Manager
|Surface - Firmware - 20.105.140.0
|Surface UEFI - Firmware
|23.60.0.10
|Intel - net - 23.60.0.10
|23.60.0.1
|Intel Corporation - Bluetooth - 23.60.0.1
Here is extra information about the release:
|Supported Configurations
|13-inch Surface Book 3
15-inch Surface Book 3
|Supported Windows Versions
|Windows 10 version 22H2 and newer
Windows 11 version 22H2 and newer
|Update Size
|1.6 GB (manual installation only)
|Additional Steps
|The update does not require extra steps before or after installation
|Known Issues
|The update does not contain any known issues
To update your Surface Book 3 with the latest firmware, head to Settings > Windows Update and click "Check for updates." You can also download a manual installation package from the official Surface Support website. It contains all the previous releases, just like cumulative updates for Windows.
The Surface Book 3 is now in its final support year. According to the official documentation, Microsoft will stop issuing firmware updates for the Surface Book 3 on April 1, 2025. However, the computer will continue receiving operating system updates and new features.
0 Comments - Add comment