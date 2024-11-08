Think the Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim will replace the S25 FE? Think again!

Samsung has confirmed in its Q3 2024 earnings report that it will launch the Galaxy S25 series early next year. However, multiple rumors have popped up about a Galaxy S25 Slim model, which is expected to launch a few months after the launch of the Galaxy S5 series.

Recently, a new Galaxy device, with model number SM-S937U, appeared on the GSMA IMEI database, suggesting that it could be the rumored Galaxy S25 Slim or the Galaxy S25 Special Edition. However, it's more likely to be the former, given active rumors of the S25 Slim being in development. Leakster IceUniverse also tipped that the Galaxy S25 Slim could pack an "Ultra" feature, possibly a 200MP primary camera.

Now, a fresh leak has appeared on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), courtesy of Max Jambor claiming that the Galaxy S25 Slim will not be released alongside the Galaxy S25 lineup. This is in line with a rumor that suggested the same. Additionally, Jambor also claimed that the Galaxy S25 Slim won't replace the Galaxy S25 FE.

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim exists behind closed doors, but if it's set to launch at some point, it won't be released alongside the rest of the S25 lineup. — Max Jambor (@MaxJmb) November 7, 2024

Samsung is considering launching a slim variant of the Galaxy S25 to gauge market interest in slim smartphones. There are also rumors suggesting Samsung's biggest competitor, Apple, is also considering launching a slim iPhone 17 variant, supposedly called the iPhone 17 Slim/Air. Samsung might be planning to spoil Apple's party.

Also, it is expected that the Galaxy S25 Slim may launch sometime between April and May, coinciding with the rumored release window for the Apple iPhone SE 4 and Google Pixel 9a. More details are expected to be confirmed near the launch of the device.