Microsoft confirms some of Windows 11 24H2 date and time settings are currently broken

Microsoft is investigating a new known issue in Windows 11 version 24H2, which was released on October 1, 2024. According to a new notification on the Windows Health Dashboard website, some users on Windows 11 version 24H2 have problems with changing the time zone through the Settings app.

Microsoft says that the bug affects non-administrator accounts, primarily the modern Settings app (everything works for administrator profiles):

After installation of Windows 11, version 24H2, users without administrative privileges might not be able to change the time zone in the Date & Time view of Windows Settings. The expected time zone option is not visible to non-administrator users. Please note, this issue is limited to the Date & Time view in the Windows Settings app only, and is not a result of changes to permissions, user policies, or any settings of the operating system. Users with administrator privileges will not experience this issue.

Luckily, Windows 11 has a massive chunk of legacy parts, which means you can mitigate the problem by adjusting the time zone using the good old Control Panel. Here are two workarounds that Microsoft suggests resorting to while it investigates the bug:

The time zone can be changed as normal via the Date and Time section of the Windows Control Panel. This can be accomplished by opening the start menu and typing "control panel", then selecting the top result. Once the Control Panel appears, you can use the search bar in the upper right of the window to enter "change the time zone". Select the top result. Or: The corresponding window can also be opened directly from the Run dialog (press the Windows key and 'R' on your keyboard) using the command "timedate.cpl"

Once there, select the ‘Date and Time’ tab and click the 'Change time zone...' button where you can make the change.

You can find more information about the problem here. In more positive news, Microsoft recently fixed a Task Manager bug in Windows 11 24H2. It also lifted one of the blocks preventing certain users from updating to Windows 11 version 24H2, which means more people can upgrade to the latest release. You can do that even if your system is not officially supported.