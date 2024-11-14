Here is when the Samsung Galaxy S25 series may launch

Amidst a lot of leaks about the colors, specifications, and chipset, we may finally have some information about the launch date for the Galaxy S25 series. According to The Financial News, which cites industry sources, Samsung might hold its next Galaxy Unpacked event on January 23, 2025, in San Francisco, USA.

Leaker Yogesh Brar has also corroborated the information by suggesting that the Galaxy S25 series launch could happen in the second half of January 2025. He also claims that the entire lineup will ship with the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, which also aligns with a recent tip.

Samsung Galaxy S25 series launch set for 2nd half of Jan



Complete lineup is powered by Snapdragon 8 Elite

(E2500 needs more time to be ready)



Thoughts? — Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh) November 14, 2024

There is also another report by Max Jambor that cryptically suggests 22 January 2025 as the launch date for the Galaxy S25 series. The disparity in date may be because of the time zone differences between South Korea and San Francisco.

Interestingly, The Financial News also mentions that the rumored Galaxy S25 Slim could make a surprise appearance at the Unpacked event alongside the Galaxy S25 series. Previous reports suggested that the phone could launch after the launch of the Galaxy S25 series. But the new information adds a bit of spice to next year's Unpacked event.

For now, Samsung hasn't shared any details about the launch date but only confirmed in its Q3 earnings report that the Galaxy S25 series will arrive early next year. The company is also behind schedule with its One UI 7 beta program, which is expected to commence in Korea and the US next week.